Reese Witherspoon Divorcing Husband After $900M Sale Of Production Company?

After making the massive sale of her media company, is it a sign Reese Witherspoon is gearing up to break free from her husband, Jim Toth? Gossip Cop has looked into a lot of reports claiming Witherspoon is on the verge of divorce after Toth quit his high-profile agent job for a short-lived gig at the ill-fated Quibi. Let’s look back on past stories to see where Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth stand today.

Showering Her Husband With Gifts To Save Marriage?

Shortly after Toth celebrated his 51st birthday, Life & Style reported the couple had been drifting apart for months. The tabloid insisted that Witherspoon’s generous birthday gifts were actually an attempt to save her marriage.

Gossip Cop found this story to be complete garbage. The only “evidence” the outlet claimed to have was that of an unnamed insider. The fact that Witherspoon and Toth were on the rocks based on a few birthday presents is completely ludicrous. The couple doesn’t seem to be dealing with any struggles in their marriage.

Selling Her Company To Save Her Family?

Earlier in the month, the National Enquirer reported Witherspoon sold her media company to save her family from financial ruin. Toth has been out of a job after the collapse of video startup Quibi last year. The outlet argued that Witherspoon selling her own company meant that the family was desperate for cash.

This story was almost too easy to prove false for Gossip Cop. Witherspoon was never on the verge of financial trouble. The actress still maintains partial ownership of her company, Hello Sunshine, so the sale doesn’t seem solely motivated by money. Even before the sale of Hello Sunshine, Witherspoon’s net worth was about $300 million, so the thought of financial struggles just isn’t plausible.

Reese Witherspoon’s Business Move A Sign Of Divorce?

OK! took Witherspoon’s sale of Hello Sunshine to mean she was also “cashing out” on her marriage. The report claimed that Witherspoon and Toth have been having trouble since 2016 when the company first started. An insider on the story said that selling the media company was “a sign this is the beginning of the end.”

Gossip Cop quickly proved this story was false. First off, Witherspoon still maintains partial ownership of the company and didn’t abandon it entirely. Second, the Legally Blonde actress addressed the situation on Instagram. She exclaimed that selling Hello Sunshine was a “tremendous day” and she was excited to watch the company develop further. For the magazine to conclude that Witherspoon and Toth’s relationship is on the verge of ending is just silly.