Reese Witherspoon Desperate To Save Failing Marriage?

Spotted ringless, one tabloid suggests Reese Witherspoon’s marriage to Jim Toth is at a crossroads that is headed south. So, is she desperate to save their love? Gossip Cop investigates these rumors for the third time this week.

Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth Marriage On The Ropes?

After ditching her wedding ring on recent outings, National Enquirer speculates that Witherspoon’s marriage is on the ropes. An alleged insider dishes, “Toth and Witherspoon are really struggling.” Yet, another insider claims, The Big Little Lies actress feels their relationship isn’t down for the count and refuses to give up the fight to keep their family together – but friends fear they might not make it!”

Other sources claim the Legally Blonde beauty and former Quibi bigwig have gotten on each other’s nerves while cooped up together during the pandemic, but also admitted that they don’t bicker in public, so that’s one thing they have going for them. The article adds that after a short six month stint, the colossal collapse of the streaming startup Quibi was a brutal blow to the couple and a huge disappointment to Toth, insinuating that this contributed to their woes. “The timing couldn’t have been worse,” whispers an insider. The business flop left him without a job while his entertainment mogul wife continued to rise, the almost certainly fake source continues.

In addition, a tipster spills that Reese’s previous boozy behavior, including a stumble at Jennifer Aniston’s birthday party in 2019, has pushed Toth’s buttons despite also insisting she’s since gotten it under control. Continuing this tornado of statements, the outlet claims Witherspoon is still sore about her disorderly conduct arrest during her husband’s 2013 DUI bust, blaming him for the whole ordeal. A purported pal snitches, “The feeling is they’re really struggling, and if things don’t work out soon, they may have to call it a day.” Basically, friends are concerned the couple won’t go the distance.

No Need To Save What Was Never In Danger

This is the third time Gossip Cop has busted this same narrative this week. Based on nothing more than speculation, the tabloids continue suggesting Witherspoon’s marriage is on the rocks. Sure, she may have been spotted not sporting her wedding rock, but that hardly means anything, especially considering Toth was right next to her in these photos. Maybe her ring is being cleaned or re-fitted or literally anything else.

OK! already attempted this story about six days ago, saying Witherspoon’s ten year marriage to Toth may not be as peachy as it looks, and that her ringless left finger was worrying friends. Again, sources said, “They don’t argue in front of other people, but they’re two very different people and things may have gone downhill because of it.” Well this doesn’t sound eerily exact to the Enquirer story. It’s almost like the phony outlet simply reworded this story and claimed it as their own. Classic.

Both of these stories also imply that Witherspoon’s rising success and Toth’s Quibi crumble are brewing trouble for the two. Yet, Witherspoon has been rising to success for the past 20 years or more and Toth has decades of success as a talent agent. Plus, even if the two weren’t hunky-dory, it’s highly doubtful Toth would be upset about Witherspoon’s achievements. It’s not like they don’t benefit him too… Finally, as mentioned in the first bust of this story, Witherspoon recently shared a sappy wedding anniversary post on Instagram with a long, doting caption about their love for each other. So, all in all, Gossip Cop says Witherspoon isn’t desperate to save her marriage because there’s nothing to save.

Unsurprisingly, other tabloids have already destined the two for divorce, suggested they were living separate lives, and said they were endlessly fighting. Gossip Cop easily debunked these baseless narratives and will continue to do so. Though, it would be nice if the tabloids could concoct a slightly different story, because this fake one is getting very old.

