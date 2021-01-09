Reese Witherspoon 'Demanding' Husband Get A Job?

A new report claims that Reese Witherspoon demands that her husband, Jim Toth, get a job after losing his at Quibi. Gossip Cop is taking a look at the report and if this is true. Here’s what we know.
Jim Toth's former company, Quibi, shut down permanently months after just being launched. According to In Touch, Reese Witherspoon is pushing her husband to find another job. An insider tells the magazine, “By all accounts, Reese has no problem with being the breadwinner in the family in their marriage.” The source adds, “But she can’t tolerate laziness, so she’s nudging him to get a job.”
The tabloid’s informant, however, doesn’t sound too convinced that Toth will bounce back soon. The publication notes that even though he has a good resume, “he certainly isn’t getting a job.” The insider concludes, “There’s pressure on him to live up to her high expectations.”
Basically, the article is trying to insinuate that Jim Toth is a bum and Reese Witherspoon has certain expectations he won't live up to. Gossip Cop isn’t buying it and neither should readers. The tabloids often insinuate that Witherspoon’s marriage is in some sort of peril when we found that couldn’t be further from the truth. For example, six months ago, The Morning Show actress paid a sweet tribute to her husband for his birthday on social media. Last month, the more reputable People reported that Witherspoon’s marriage to Toth had “transformed” her.
As for Toth being “lazy” and not having a hope of finding a job, Witherspoon’s husband of eight years was one of the biggest talent agents and represented several big celebrities such as Scarlett Johansson and Matthew McConaughey. With the current state of things, we don’t think Toth is all that worried about finding his next gig right now.
Also, the tabloids love to imply that there’s an issue if a woman is making more money than their partners, which is a bit sexist if you ask us. When it comes down to it, these outlets have proven that they no real insight into Witherspoon’s marriage with Toth. For instance, In Touch claimed that Witherspoon was in quarantine hell with Toth last May. In the report, the magazine also alleged that the cancellation of Quibi caused some strife between the pair.
Star, one of the outlet's sister tabloids, also claimed that the failure of Quibi caused Witherspoon and Toth’s marriage to collapse. Gossip Cop corrected these reports and clarified that despite the end of the streaming service, Witherspoon and Toth have remained together are very happy.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
