Reese Witherspoon 'Declares Her Love' For Paul Rudd

Has Reese Witherspoon publicly declared her love for Paul Rudd? While we all love Paul Rudd, one tabloid is claiming that Witherspoon’s husband, Jim Toth, is angry. Gossip Cop is ready to crack open this misleading story.
According to Woman’s Day, the marriage of Witherspoon and Toth “is all but over.” Witherspoon posted a photograph of herself with Paul Rudd on Instagram, much to Toth's chagrin. According to a so-called insider, "she rarely posts lovely things about [Toth] online but will shout out affections for her handsome co-stars from the rooftops."
The post allegedly led to Toth confronting Witherspoon. The single insider on whom this whole story rests claims that "Jim jokingly accused her of having a crush on Paul and was left more upset" after Witherspoon said, "Who doesn't?" How an insider would know the word-by-word contents of a conversation is beyond us.
The tabloid goes on to mock Toth for the apparent jealousy by saying that he "has nothing to worry about." It then points out that Rudd's marriage with Julie Yaeger "is rock solid." This line about Toth having nothing to worry about stands in direct contrast to the massive headline about Witherspoon and Rudd going public. It's a bait and switch that turns an innocent Instagram post into needless and bogus drama.
How Do You Know, a rom-com starring Witherspoon and Rudd, is starting to get a second life thanks to Netflix. Due to the high streaming numbers, Witherspoon decided to celebrate the film, and Rudd, on Instagram.
She calls Rudd a wonderful person, which is lovely, but doesn’t exactly profess her deep romantic interest in him. Contrary to what this anonymous "insider" said, Witherspoon posts about Toth all the time. Here's a post for his birthday where she calls him the love of her life.
Clearly, she appreciates Rudd but is in love with her husband of nine years. This story used this Rudd Instagram post and ran hog wild with it, but it was hardly a confession of lost feelings.
This Rudd story is just the latest in a slew of bogus Woman's Day articles about the allegedly crumbling Witherspoon and Toth marriage. Last year, the two were supposed to be tense during a Parisian getaway. A few months ago, Witherspoon allegedly moved into a bachelorette pad while their divorce remained pending. This all came in the wake of her having a "secret breakdown."
Gossip Cop concluded that Witherspoon had not had any secret breakdown, nor had things broken down at home. Even less believable was the claim that Witherspoon was working on a TV show with Meghan Markle. The sheer amount of bogus stories just goes to show how little the tabloid really knows about Reese Witherspoon.
While it is true that Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram to shout out Paul Rudd, pretty much every single other detail about marital strife in this tabloid story is bogus.