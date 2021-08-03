Reese Witherspoon Recommends Reading The ‘The Downstairs Girl’–Here’s Why

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

If you haven’t already heard, Reese Witherspoon has a book club. That’s right—the talented, beautiful, inspiring actress really seems to do it all.

Reese’s Book Club works by selecting a new book each month. With each new pick, opportunities for events, discussions and meet-ups arise.

Past picks have included “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine,” “Braving the Wilderness,” “Where the Crawdads Sing,” “Untamed,” “I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness” and “The Last Thing He Told Me.” A full list of the club’s past picks can be found here.

And Witherspoon has a way of selecting books, because each month, her followers fall in love with every read. One of her most recent picks is no different.

Reese’s Late Summer Book Pick

Reese’s Book Club recently announced its Late Summer book pick, “The Downstairs Girl,” by author Stacey Lee.

Stacey Lee is a widely praised Chinese-American young adult author, best known for “Outrun the Moon” and “Under a Painted Sky.” Her novels often center around Chinese-American youth, drawing on her own experiences, upbringing and background.

More On ‘The Downstairs Girl’

Witherspoon enthusiastically described “The Downstairs Girl” in a recent post on her book club Instagram page.

“Get swept up and transported back in time to the Gilded Age by the story of a 17-year-old lady’s maid turned gossip girl who anonymously uses the power of the pen to challenge the status quo in an advice column that causes an uproar,” wrote Witherspoon. “With its sharp prose and super-timely story of identity and bias, it’s the perfect end-of-summer escape. Time literally flies when you’re having all the book fun.⁠⁠”

Digging a bit deeper, we found that the book is set in Atlanta, Georgia in the 1800s. It follows Jo Kuan, a teenage girl who moonlights as the author of a newspaper advice column. The story takes surprising turns while Kuan encounters compelling challenges along the way. It really seems to be a great read for young adults and older adults alike.

If you’d like join in on the book club fun, you can purchase “The Downstairs Girl” on Amazon here as a Kindle read, an audiobook, a paperback or a hardcover.

