Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Screenshot of Robert Shaw in Jaws, making his famous speech in the cabin of the boat. Entertainment Why Robert Shaw Didn’t Earn A Dime For ‘Jaws’ Role

How much money did Robert Shaw earn for Jaws? Very little it turns out. Shaw didn’t take home a penny for his immortal role of Quint. Here’s why. Trouble With The Law It’s easy to flatten Robert Shaw’s career into his one role in Jaws, but that would be doing him a severe disservice. He […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Reese Witherspoon in a white and silver dress with hands on hips Celebrities Reese Witherspoon Bails Out Her Husband After Failed Business Venture?

Did Reese Witherspoon save her husband, Jim Toth, from financial ruin by selling her multi-million dollar production company? One tabloid insists the sale was all to bail out her husband after a failed business venture. Gossip Cop investigates. Reese Witherspoon Selling Assets To Bail Out Her Husband? The most recent edition of the National Enquirer […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Woman with under eye masks on. Lifestyle Effortlessly Reduce Under Eye Circles With These 6 Proven Tips

The bags under our eyes aren't quite designer. And while they are natural, I wouldn't mind some quick tips to help neutralize the eye area.

 by Dana Hopkins
Wayne Brady wears a dark suit against a mostly black background News Wayne Brady’s Response To Racist Tirade Left On His Voice Mail At ‘Let’s Make A Deal’ Is Perfect

The beloved host of Let’s Make A Deal Wayne Brady was the unfortunate target of a despicable racist verbal attack recently. An anonymous caller called into the CBS studio where Brady films his popular game show and left a hateful message, but Brady is refusing to let it get him down. In fact, he had […]

 by Brianna Morton
Celebrities

Reese Witherspoon Bails Out Her Husband After Failed Business Venture?

A
Ariel Gordon
6:00 pm, August 17, 2021
Reese Witherspoon in a white and silver dress with hands on hips
(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Did Reese Witherspoon save her husband, Jim Toth, from financial ruin by selling her multi-million dollar production company? One tabloid insists the sale was all to bail out her husband after a failed business venture. Gossip Cop investigates.

Reese Witherspoon Selling Assets To Bail Out Her Husband?

The most recent edition of the National Enquirer reports veteran actress and “newbie mogul” Reese Witherspoon has saved her family from financial ruin by selling her media company, Hello Sunshine, for $900 million. Witherspoon’s husband, Jim Toth, invested all of his energy and resources into launching a video startup called Quibi back in 2019. The company didn’t take off and was dissolved in 2020 after pulling in a billion dollars in investments.

“It was a big comedown,” an inside source dishes, “Jim had quit his big Hollywood gig to take it. Reese supported him through it all, but it had to bruise his ego!” The tabloid also notes that the couple sold a few of their properties last year to help bolster their finances.

From then on, Hello Sunshine continued to grow, producing female-led films and miniseries, including HBO’s Emmy-winning series, Big Little Lies. “This has been a magic carpet ride for Reese and a dream come true!” the insider muses, “Hello Sunshine was worth nothing when it started and now she’s sold it for almost a billion dollars!”

Reese Witherspoon Saves Her Family With Sale?

So, is it true Witherspoon’s motivations for selling her production company lied in her husband’s failed business venture? Of course not. This story doesn’t make any sense and isn’t researched in the slightest. First of all, it’s worth noting that Witherspoon and her family were never in danger of financial ruin. Witherspoon’s net worth was estimated to be somewhere in the $300 million range before she sold her company.

Furthermore, her earnings from the sale weren’t absorbed by any sort of debt. According to Forbes, Hello Sunshine’s buyout has made Witherspoon “the world’s richest actress.” The very same article reveals that Witherspoon will retain part ownership — at least 18 percent — and will see about $120 million from the sale after taxes. Since Witherspoon isn’t selling all of her stakes in the company and still retains partial ownership, it’s clear that the move wasn’t solely financially motivated.

According to Witherspoon’s Instagram post about the buyout, “[Blackstone] are committed to helping our mission to empower women and the people who celebrate them. One story at a time.” It seems Witherspoon is looking at the change as more of an expansion of her company and its goals. The move was universally celebrated on social media. We seriously doubt Toth’s business venture from nearly a year ago has anything to do with Witherspoon’s recent success.

The Tabloids On Reese Witherspoon And Jim Toth

It’s no surprise the National Enquirer has taken this as an opportunity to insinuate some kind of marital strife. The tabloids have been predicting divorce for the couple ever since Toth’s streaming service was dissolved. The Enquirer reported back in April that the couple’s marriage was doomed after Witherspoon was spotted without her wedding ring. Even as recent as last week, another tabloid claimed Witherspoon was desperately trying to save her marriage. It’s obvious none of the tabloids have any insight into Witherspoon or her family.

More News From Gossip Cop

Reese Witherspoon ‘Drifting Apart’ From Husband Jim Toth For Months, Close To Divorce?
The ‘Legally Blonde’ Plot Twist That Never Happened: Elle And Vivian Romantically Involved?
Overwhelmed’ Reese Witherspoon ‘Gearing Up For A Split’ From Husband?
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon Feuding On Set Of ‘The Morning Show’ Again?
  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.