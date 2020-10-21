Reese Witherspoon And Daughter Ava Phillippe Share Moving Posts In Wake Of Beloved Dog Pepper's Death

It’s a sad time for Reese Witherspoon and family. The Big Little Lies star revealed on Instagram that she is mourning the death of her beloved French Bulldog, Pepper. Alongside a picture of the adorable pooch, the 44-year-old actress wrote: “Our sweet Pepper passed away yesterday. My goodness, she was such a loyal and devoted family member.”
The Legally Blonde alum continued: "I am so heart broken, but I am also deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she brought our family. Now she’s in dog heaven where all great pets go. Chasing tennis balls, running through open fields of wild flowers and being the Queen that she is. That’s what I believe. We will always love you, Pepper.”
Witherspoon’s 21-year-old-daughter and lookalike, Ava Phillippe, also took to Instagram to express her grief. She shared a slew of adorable photos and explained that Pepper had been fighting a deadly cancer.
Our sweet girl, Pepper, passed away last night from an aggressive cancer, which she’d been battling for months now. Just when we thought she was getting better, things took a turn for the worst, and she passed peacefully, surrounded by those who love her. If you ever met Peps, you’d know she was such a special girl. She was smart, sassy, and loved cuddling. She enjoyed playing in the yard with our Labrador, Hank, and would make everyone laugh with her surprisingly speedy “zoomies” around the house."
She went on to describe Pepper's spirited personality and the close bond the two pals shared: "She also had a unique way of expressing herself with funny little noises that sounded like they were from some sort of pigeon. Pepper was simply the best, and I repeatedly told her how perfect I thought she was. This girl got me through so many tough times, including some of my teenage years, and I am forever grateful for our bond. I’ll always treasure the times when I’d come home from college and she would meet me at the door, jumping for joy, and I’d pick her up so she could lick my face. She really knew how to make me feel special! As sad as I am and as much as I’ve cried over losing her, I am happy she had such a great life and is no longer in pain. Love you forever, miss Peps."
Our hearts go out to Reese, Ava, and the rest of the family. Rest in peace, sweet Pepper!