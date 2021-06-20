Ree Drummond Struggling With ‘Marriage Stress,’ Reaching A Breaking Point?

Are Ree Drummond and her husband, Ladd, having marital problems? That’s one tabloid’s story this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

Ree Drummond Had No Idea Marriage Would Be ‘This Much Trouble’?

According to the most recent edition of OK!, Ree Drummond and her husband, Ladd, might not have the picture-perfect marriage everyone thinks. An inside source shares that Ree “loved the idea of marrying a real live cowboy years ago, but she had no idea it would be this much trouble.” Apparently, Ladd’s “bullheadedness” is driving Ree to a breaking point.

After Ladd suffered two injuries — a fractured neck in a car accident and a kick in the head by a cow — Ree “figured he would slow down, but he still thinks he can herd cattle and wrangle horses,” spills the insider. Ree reportedly getting tired of the behavior and “finds it reckless.”

The tabloid also notes Ladd resents that Ree makes more money than him. Ree “is the breadwinner, so he’s always trying to prove himself,” attests the source. On a final note, the source remarks, “Ree thinks Ladd should leave the brunt of the hard work to the younger guys, but whenever she tries to talk sense into him, he just grunts and ignores her.”

Ree Drummond’s Marriage In Trouble?

So, is it true the Pioneer Woman is struggling in her marriage to Ladd Drummond? It doesn’t seem likely. The tabloid only flaunted how little it knows about the couple, referring to Ladd’s highly-publicized injuries and conjecture about paychecks. There’s nothing to suggest the couple is facing any tension in their relationship.

In fact, while sharing the details of her recent weight-loss journey, Ree talked about how supportive her husband has been. In one of her posts to her site, Ree details how she hit a weight-loss plateau and sought her husband’s help in building more muscle. On her website she wrote, “So Ladd, while stuck in his neck brace, by the way, showed me how to do lunges, squats, straight-leg deadlifts, and calf raises.”

The couple only has good things to say about one another, so where does this alleged marital strife come in? It’s obvious the tabloid’s sources were sorely misinformed or nonexistent, and the Drummonds are doing just fine.

Other Nasty Rumors

This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve caught OK! lying about strife in a famous couple’s marriage. In April, the tabloid alleged Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were dealing with tension in their relationship. Then, the magazine asserted Ryan Reynold’s friendship with Sandra Bullock was causing problems in his marriage. The outlet even claimed Reese Witherspoon was “desperate” to avoid a $250 million divorce. Obviously, OK! can’t be trusted when it comes to celebrity relationships.

