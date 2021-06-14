‘Red-Faced’ Prince Charles ‘Furious,’ Complaining Meghan Markle ‘Spent All My Money’?

We now know how hard 2020 was for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since they decided to tentatively leave the royal family last January. However, one tabloid reported that the couple escaped financial trouble after draining Prince Charles‘ pocketbook. Gossip Cop is now investigating the story.

Did Prince Charles Give $80 Million Plus To Prince Harry?

The cover story of Woman’s Day features a photo of Prince Charles pointing to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and reads “Charles’ Fury: ‘She Spent All My Money!'” After 35 years of doting on and caring for Prince Harry financially, Prince Charles’ support of his youngest son is raising concerns from palace insiders. After already racking up an $80 million bill in the two years before leaving the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle apparently got the future king to pay for their $10 million a year security detail after they moved away from the UK and didn’t receive the police protection they expected. “The rug was pulled from under them. They had to ask Charles to step in,” a source said.

(Woman’s Day)

Apparently, Queen Elizabeth is not keen on the idea of her family being perceived as moochers “and her grandson and his wife have been exposed to be the very definition of that by going cap in hand to Charles for money while they’re living in the lap of luxury in a mansion they’re not paying for in Beverly Hills,” said another equally secret source. “It has made Charles look like a right old duffer, especially as the queen and William were hoping Charles would be the one to make Harry see his behavior and Meghan’s expectations were patently absurd.”

“Harry might think he’s sitting pretty in Hollywood, but these new stories about him hoovering Charles’ funds is causing big rumblings in the palace,” a royal tipster concluded. “Charles may find that he is overridden — that is, if he doesn’t see sense soon and cut off Harry and Meghan off himself to save face.”

A Whole Lot Of Inaccurate Information

Since the duke and duchess sat down to speak to Oprah in March, new details have come to light surrounding the couple’s exit and possible financial situation. Based on what Prince Harry told Winfrey, he and his wife were already cut off from royal funds and security detail in March when Canada went into lockdown, forcing the couple to flee to the United States and ultimately stay at Tyler Perry’s house with their son, Archie. Prince Charles was not the one who personally made the decision to deny them security, and there’s no evidence of him secretly paying for the couple’s American security either. His daughter-in-law has nothing to do with his pocketbook, period.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Finances

Since then, Prince Harry and Markle have supported themselves using the inheritance the late Princess Diana set aside for him and by creating Archewell Inc., a non-profit and media organization. This is not the first time the formerly royal couple was accused of mooching. In January, Woman’s Day reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “broke and desperate” between ongoing legal fees and their pricey new mortgage payment.

In August 2020, the outlet wrote another story about how broke the couple supposedly was, saying their use of Tyler Perry’s home was for financial, not security, reasons. That October, Woman’s Day straight up accused Prince Harry and Markle of stealing $35 million from the royal family. This latest story is just yet another ridiculous claim from a ridiculous magazine and shouldn’t be trusted.

