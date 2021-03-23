Rebel Wilson’s Slimming Jumpsuit Is The Perfect Spring Look

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Last January, the amazingly talented Rebel Wilson decided to make 2020 her year of health. As she was about to approach 40, the Pitch Perfect actress decided to implement a new diet and fitness routine, but also focus on her mental health and addressing the reasons why she made unhealthy habits in the first place.

If you haven’t been following along with her amazing journey, Wilson not only met her goals but crushed them, and has continued her healthy ways into 2021. Sharing her progress all the while on social media, the comedian recently posted an absolutely stunning image of herself in a electrifying red jumpsuit. Posted with the caption “Come to me x”, Wilson’s outfit and confidence makes this the perfect look for welcoming in spring.

From the waist cinching belt to the perfectly creased wide legs to the cheery red color, this outfit screams “I am beautiful, I am strong, and I’m not bashful about it.” After months cooped up in our homes and battling the cold weather, this is the perfect look to come back out and say hello to the world.

Luckily for you, we’ve found some beautiful, affordable options to emulate Rebel’s attention-grabbing look. Check out our top picks below.

This statement making jumpsuit is all about the details. From the unique neckline to the topstitching that helps define your chest and waist, this jumpsuit is perfect to go from power lunch meeting to after work drinks. Plus, pockets! Check it out here.

If you’re looking for a more curve hugging option, this jumpsuit is it. The high waisted placement of the belt along with the hip-hugging cut gives you legs for day and is equally flattering on the backside. Buttons along the shoulders and on the back add a nice bit of flair. Check it out here.

We love the details on the sleeves of this stunning jumpsuit. Not only do the ties offer a subtle peek of skin, but can be adjusted to fit best to your body. The quality stitching offers subtle structure without being too constrictive, while pockets add usability. Talk about a win, win, win. Check it out here.

From the flowy wide legs to the delicate ruffled sleeves and waist defining belt, this jumpsuit is as comfortable as it is attractive. With just a little bit of stretch to the fabric, the suit holds it shape with a little give to move freely. Check it out here.