Rebel Wilson Shares ‘Most Unhealthiest’ Photo After 70-Pound Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson has bravely shared an image of herself prior to her headline-making 70-pound weight loss. The 41-year-old actress, whose Instagram now documents her whittled-down frame after she made 2020 her “year of health,” is fresh from reminding fans how she used to look, with a photo ahead of the weekend showing Rebel at her “most unhealthiest.”

Posting for her 10 million followers, the Olly wellness partner revealed being in “pain” despite a big smile, also uplifting her fans with a candid and motivational caption. Wilson remains front-page news every time her slimmed-down waist gets showcased. See the photo below.

Rebel Wilson Gets Candid About ‘Unhealthiest’ Time

The snap showed Rebel on a tennis court and at night, also with a male. The Australian star, wearing simple dark sports pants and an Adidas logo tee in dark blue, was grinning as she held a racquet, with the caption seeing her admit that she usually posts “flattering photos of myself.”

Wilson stated that she’d “found this old photo in my emails and was like: whoa! I remember this was when I was at my most unhealthiest – being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food.” The Pooch Perfect star, admitting she still battles food addiction and, in a 2020 Instagram Live, revealing she turned to chocolate after a challenging day, continued saying that the loss of her father had destroyed her self-esteem.

“It’s interesting that I’m still smiling and still trying to be active – this was taken at a charity tennis tournament event – despite being in so much pain.”

‘Proud’ Of What She’s ‘Become’

Wilson, proud of what “that girl” has “become,” also reached out to others suffering food or body-image issues. “Just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating. I feel you. I know what it’s like. But it’s never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible,” she wrote.

Rebel’s post, gaining likes from Jennifer Aniston, Jamie Lynn Spears, and Nicole Scherzinger, also clocked over 680,000 likes overall. The actress has since shared an impressive bicep shot dubbed a “strong flex” from a Yankees game.

Rebel reached her goal weight of 165 pounds in late 2020. She’s since revealed that old-fashioned walks are the secret to her weight loss, specifying that she feels walking outranks high-intensity cardio in terms of her own personal journey. The star went with mindful eating, although she does keep an eye on the calories, aiming to stay under 1,500 per day.