side by side photos of Gwen Stefani with Gavin Rossdale and Blake Shelton respectively Celebrities Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Fighting With Her Ex-Husband Gavin Rossdale Over The Kids?

Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at odds with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, over the best way to raise their kids? Multiple tabloids have reported growing tension between Stefani and her ex-husband. Gossip Cop investigates. Gwen Stefani ‘Furious’ With Gavin Rossdale? Around this time last year, OK! reported Gwen Stefani was fed up with her […]

 by Ariel Gordon
News

Rebel Wilson Kisses Stress Goodbye On Yacht After 70-Pound Weight Loss

R
Rebecca Cukier
12:00 pm, August 28, 2021
Rebel Wilson with her mouth open, laughing
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Rebel Wilson is showing off her 70-pound weight loss in leggy and glamorous yacht snaps, but she’s including a little self-care, too. The 41-year-old actress is fresh from a promotional Instagram post as she reminds fans she’s an Olly wellness partner, with the photos seeing the Australian unwind, relax, and earn herself a little top-up cash in the process.

Posting for her 10 million followers ahead of the weekend, Rebel stunned in windswept snaps from bobbing waters, with fans seeing the slimmed-down star looking sensational, stylish, and 100% celebrating life.

Rebel Wilson Won’t Let Stress Rock Her Boat

Scroll for the photos. Rebel shared two, both showing her chilling aboard the vessel and highlighting her weight loss in a stretchy black shorts romper, one she paired with a cream bolero jacket for a snappy finish. The Pitch Perfect star, currently gearing up for the release of her new Senior Year movie, was all tousled curled hair and deep gazes in her opening snap – both images also clearly included tubs of Olly’s Goodbye Stress gummies.

“Nothing rocks my boat… not even the stress that comes with getting back to traveling! 😉 I’ve been loving my @ollywenness Goodbye Stress supplements,” Wilson opened, adding: “These tasty gummies help me say PEACE OUT to the bad vibes.”

See The Photos Below

Rebel, who dropped the weight via mindful eating and outdoor walks – she swears high-intensity exercise did nothing for her – included a #ad, with the post now sitting at over 86,000 likes. Rebel is not alone in fronting Olly – also part of the family is 35-year-old sitcom star Kaley Cuoco. The brand has also been influenced by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley.

The response was mixed. While some were thrilled to see their favorite actress living her best life, others weren’t keen on the luxurious display coming in tow with a mention of stress. Wilson likely also earned herself a pretty penny from the ad, with pay on Instagram correlating with following. See how much she might’ve gotten paid after the photos, where you can swipe.

What’s The Pay?

Per experts at Vox:

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry.”

