Rebel Wilson Injured After Taking 'Hot Photos' On The Beach

Rebel Wilson was splashing in the ocean for the 'gram when Mother Nature decided that hot girl pics weren't in the cards today.
On Friday morning, Wilson posted a photo from Mexico, presumably from the beach view balcony of her hotel. Sporting a pink LA Dodgers hat and workout gear, the 40-year-old looked ready to break a sweat.
"What up BE-AtCH! (Woke up early, ready to smash a beach run)" she wrote in the caption.
But behind the scenes, things weren't so sunny. In a series of videos on Instagram stories, she shared the details of an unexpected disaster that left her with minor injuries.
"Okay guys, little bit of a massive incident," she said. "We're here in Mexico. We were taking hot photos out at the beach ... Unfortunately, when we were doing that, [a friend's] handbag washed into the ocean. It had her passport in it ... I'm like 'I'll get it,' because we gotta fly out today. And I got banged up."
Wilson shows off scrapes on her wrist and legs while clutching an ice pack against her chest. "Basically my left boob took most of the impact and it is gonna be very swollen," said Wilson, who added that she also and bruises and scrapes on her stomach from hitting against rocks.
After sharing their efforts at damage control (including blow-drying the passport and laying out wet currency to dry), Wilson has some parting words for her fans:
"So guys, warning: if you're taking hot photos just be careful because the waves can get you," she said. "Be ocean safe. Don't let your own personal and health and safety get destroyed because honestly, my boob is already big and it's going to be very swollen." ("It's gonna be bigger?" her friend quipped in the background.)