Rebel Wilson Gives Cheeky Peek Down Her Swimsuit In Instagram Boat Pic

If there is one person who is proud of their weight loss transformation it certainly is Australian actress Rebel Wilson. Wilson is without a doubt a funny and talented comedian but there was no laughing at the steamy thirst trap she posted on Instagram Monday.

Keeping It Hot For The Fourth

It may have been the day after the Fourth of July, but Wilson was still turning up the heat and putting on a show. In the four pics she posted, Wilson is sprawled out on a boat enjoying the sun and obviously showing off some assets.

She wears a sleek pair of cat-eye sunglasses, a stylish fedora, and the cherry on top, a flattering light blue one-piece. The Pitch Perfect star even goes a step further and sensually snapped the selfies with a rope hanging from her mouth. Leave it to Rebel Wilson to make nautical knots look sexy!

But what really stole the show (and the comments) was Rebel’s low-cut swimsuit that certainly left little to the imagination and even got the attention of Wilson’s ex-boyfriend Jacob Busch, who commented a couple of flame emojis! If that was the purpose of Wilson’s little thirst trap then we’ll say “mission accomplished”!

At 41, Wilson still not only makes us laugh but turns heads with her rocking figure and style.

A Lot Can Happen In A Year!

If you’re a fan of Wilson then you’ve definitely noticed her amazing transformation over the past year. In 2020, the star decided to radically change her diet and exercise regimen. With a lot of hard work and dedication, the actress certainly got her way; and as we can see from this latest post, Wilson’s results speak for themselves!

Wilson even shared her fitness secrets to her fans via an hour-long Instagram Live last year where she revealed how she managed to lose 60 pounds and reach her weight goal.

We love seeing people embrace their bodies and by the looks of these pictures, Wilson has plenty of confidence and style to spare.

