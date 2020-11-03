Rebel Wilson And Sister Look Stunning In Matching Swimsuits - See The Pic!

Rebel Wilson seems to be living her best life lately. The 40-year-old actress declared 2020 her "Year of Health," and has been letting fans in on her progress through fun social posts, with a recent October post celebrating the fact that she was just a mere 3 kgs (~ 6.6 lbs) away from her original weight loss goal. But numbers on the scale isn't what health is all about - it's about physical and emotional wellbeing, and with Wilson's latest Instagram post, she seems to be emulating both.
Soaking up some rays on the beach while getting in some quality family time with little sis Annachi Wilson, the Pitch Perfect star posted a pic taken in Mexico with her and sister sporting matching green swimsuits from Magic Swimsuit, a line dedicated to flattering fits and extra support for all body types. And we must say, we want a suit for ourselves!
While most outlets like to report on her slimmer figure, and her physical accomplishments are not one to bat an eye at, we can't help but notice how happy she looks. Bright smile, glowing skin - this picture just screams positivity, a theme that is quite evident in her Instagram posts this year. And factoring in her relationship with new bae Jacob Busch probably doesn't hurt in that equation either. The pair have been posting many cute pics as of late, including their matching Halloween costumes from this weekend.
We're glad to see Rebel living her best, at 40 no less, and can't wait to see what the future has in store for this gorgeous star!