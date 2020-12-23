Who Is Rebecca Soteros? All About Paul Walker’s Former Girlfriend

Rebecca Soteros is the former girlfriend of Paul Walker. Born in 1974 to Mark and Julie Ann Soteros, she dated Walker in his early 20s right before his career took off. From past interviews with Walker, it appears their relationship wasn't too serious, and getting pregnant took them both by surprise.

Speaking with WENN, Walker explained, "It was tough. I went to Christian high school, and I was told mom and dad were supposed to be together. I was so conflicted. I was one of those ones who believed when you get married it's forever. But I was thinking down the road. I knew where I was at with chicks and having fun. I mean, I was sleeping with her friends, for crying out loud. You know what I mean? I was an animal, and so I want to be there and my heart wants to be in it, but the mind just isn't following it."