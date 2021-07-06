Reba McEntire ‘Holding Torch’ For Kenny Rogers While Dating Rex Linn?

Country music legend Kenny Rogers unfortunately passed away last year. One tabloid is claiming that Reba McEntire is not only still reeling from his death, but morning over a missed romance despite currently dating Rex Linn. Gossip Cop investigates.

In Love With ‘The Gambler’?

“Reba Still Carries Torch For Kenny!” the Globe claims in the headline of its latest issue.“Since Kenny passed last year, Reba can’t seem to get him out of her mind. It’s set off talk they were actually lovers! Reba’s telling friends the sparks were there and they were very attracted to each other,” one insider tells the publication. The country music icons first became friends back in 1991 when they worked on the TV movie The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw together.

“They had a strong connection, but they never acted on it because they were both with other people,” the source continued referencing Roger’s fourth wife Marianne Gordon and McEntire’s then-marriage to Narvel Blackstock. “Kenny helped Reba so much by encouraging her to believe in herself. She wouldn’t be where she is now if it weren’t for him.”

While that might not be true, the source and the outlet drove home how important Rogers was to McEntire. “There’s not a day goes by that Reba doesn’t think of Kenny and all the wonderful times they shared. There’s still a sense of ‘what if.’ She would’ve married him if they’d both been free. Kenny was super special and Reba’s sad he’s gone.”

Gossip Cop’s Take

There’s no real evidence indicating the two singers were any more than good friends. In 1991, eight members of McEntire’s band were killed in a plane crash. “Kenny saved my sanity in ’91 when he asked me to come do The Gambler movie,” she told Taste of Country. “I miss him so much. He’s such a special person and a big-hearted giver.”

Earlier this year, McEntire did express feelings of regret about her old friend when she spoke to Apple Music’s I Miss…90s Country Radio With Nick Hoffman. “‘Heart Won’t Lie’ was a song we were trying to get a duet on with Kenny Rogers, and the keys just would not work. Then I took the song and did the duet with Vince [Gill]. I didn’t tell Kenny, which was my mistake, totally.” The two eventually made amends, and nothing more than a friendly professional relationship followed.

Tabloids Don’t Know When To Walk Away

The Globe and its affiliated outlets are either country music’s biggest fans or biggest critics because they can’t stop going after the industry’s biggest icons. The same organization that wrote this article claimed the “Fancy” singer was caught in a love triangle with current beau Rex Linn and old flame Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo. Its sister publication, the National Enquirer, reported McEntire and Dolly Parton were arguing over who got to honor Kenny Rogers. The Enquirer again reported that McEntire was losing her mind, forgetting things around the house. Gossip Cop busted all three stories.

