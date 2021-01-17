Report: Reba McEntire Could 'Risk Losing' Boyfriend Rex Linn With Controlling Behavior

Reba McEntire seems to really be enjoying her time with boyfriend Rex Linn lately, but one report says that things aren't as good as they look. In fact, she may even be risking her relationship entirely. Here's what we know.
Star calls out the relationship in a piece titled "Reba: Already Driving Rex Nuts!" The outlet immediately asks if the two are "fallin' out of love" as it seems like "the honeymoon is over" for the seemingly cute couple.
An anonymous source says that McEntire was responsible for their first fight with her "smothering" behavior.
"When Reba and Rex aren't together, she drives him crazy with calls and texts," they explain. "She'll ask what he's doing and who he's doing it with and most times, he's by himself."
Even when the two are actually together, the outlet adds, it's still bad since McEntire "dictates everything from what they eat to how Rex dresses!" Apparently, her friends are begging her to "loosen the reins" lest she "risk losing the man" she loves. "He may get tired [of it] and walk," the source concludes.
This is starting to become a noticeable tabloid trend. The whole narrative about the country legend driving her boyfriend up a wall with her antics has popped up a few times already, first popping up in the National Enquirer just before the end of December. Much like this story, that first one argued McEntire's inner circle was telling her to relax her apparently controlling ways or else she'd drive him away. It also claimed that she was texting him non-stop "at all hours" and refusing to give him space.
The Enquirer repeated a version of that story earlier this month, although it focused more on McEntire telling Linn what he could and couldn't eat. Now, it seems like Star picked up on the idea of McEntire controlling her boyfriend's diet and needy texts and ran with it in this article. Fortunately, it's more than obvious that the two's relationship is nothing like the tabloid's depiction of it.
They went to the movies together just the other week and enjoyed a delightful spread of theater snacks, so she's not bossing him around over his diet. Linn's fashion looks the same as it's always been — which makes sense, it suits him well — so she isn't forcing him into her choices. This uncreative attempt at a dig at the country legend is weak, tired, and blatantly false. Let Reba relax with her beau, Star, and stop encouraging any of the other tabloids to try their hand at this insulting narrative. The only thing that seems needy in this whole thing is the tabloid's desperate ploy for attention by denigrating one of the country's favorite stars.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
