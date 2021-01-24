Reba McEntire, Rex Linn Getting Married?

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn have been one of Hollywood’s cutest couples over the last few months. Since publicly announcing their relationship last fall, the two have shared a lot of sweet and fun posts on their respective Instagram pages. Now, one publication is reporting that the former CSI: Miami star and the country music legend are ready to take the plunge and getting married. Gossip Cop investigates the story.
“Reba & Rex Wedding Bells!” reads the headline of an article in OK! last month. The magazine reports that Reba McEntire and Rex Linn are engaged. According to the outlet’s source, the two got engaged shortly before they made their official public debut at the CMAs in November. According to the source, “They had been talking about getting hitched, and during one of their walks, he suddenly got down on bended knee. Reba was blown away and tearing up when he told her she was the best thing to have happen in his life and that he would never break her heart, knowing full well how her previous marriage ended.”
McEntire’s previous marriage to manager Narvel Blackstock ended in 2015 after 26 years. A couple of years after the divorce, McEntire started dating photographer Skeeter Lasuzzo, though they broke up two years later. In October, McEntire and Linn, who played Sergeant Frank Linn on CSI:Miami for the entire run of the hit CBS show, announced that they had been dating since early 2020. So, are the two ready to tie the knot?
In typical tabloid fashion, the outlet that published his story is likely getting way ahead of itself. When a famous couple goes public, you can be sure that wedding and/or baby stories will be coming from the tabloids almost instantly. Indeed, when this was published, it hadn’t even been a month since McEntire and Linn made their first appearance together on the Country Music Awards' red carpet. While Gossip Cop will concede that anything is possible, we can’t in good conscience believe this story.
While this is the first time Gossip Cop has investigated a story from OK! about McEntire and Lynn, we have busted two of the tabloid's sister publications, the National Enquirer and Star, for phony reports. All three publications are owned by the same parent company, and all three have now published stories about the couple that are wildly different.
Last month, the Enquirer published a story claiming McEntire was driving Linn crazy because she was smothering him with attention and the actor was begging her for “space.” Just a month later, the same tabloid reported McEntire was angry at Linn over his eating habits. So which was it? Was Linn annoyed with McEntire or was she annoyed with him? The outlet was clearly trying to have it both ways, when in fact, as Gossip Cop pointed out, neither accounts were accurate.
The same week that the Enquirer claimed that McEntire was upset over Linn’s eating, Star “reported” that the country singer was once again “at risk” of losing Linn because she was being too “controlling.” The tabloid seemed to lift the idea for the fabricated story from the previous bogus article that called McEntire “smothering.” The only thing “smothering” here is the nonsense spouted by these tabloids.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
