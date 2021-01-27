Reba McEntire Pushing New Boyfriend Rex Linn Away?

Wait, Reba McEntire And Rex Linn Are Engaged?

However, sometimes the tabloids pull a switch and purport a different narrative. Recently, we investigated a report from OK! that alleged Reba McEntire and Rex Linn were getting married. According to the magazine, the pair got engaged a few months ago. “They had been talking about getting hitched, and during one of their walks, he suddenly got down on bended knee. Reba was blown away and tearing up when he told her she was the best thing to have to happen in his life and that he would never break her heart, knowing full well how her previous marriage ended,” an insider claimed. While we couldn't outright bust this piece, we still the report to untrustworthy. The outlet's sister-publications asserted McEntire and Linn would break up several times. Suddenly, this magazine tried to try to paint a different picture making it too hard to believe.