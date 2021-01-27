Reba McEntire Pushing New Boyfriend Rex Linn Away?

Reba McEntire began dating film and television actor, Rex Linn in 2020 after her splits from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, and Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo. Since then, the tabloids have concocted rumors about McEntire’s relationship with Linn, particularly that she’s pushing her new love away. Is this true? Gossip Cop gathered a few stories we’ve investigated about McEntire’s romance with Linn.
Last month, the National Enquirer alleged McEntire drove Linn crazy with her controlling ways. The paper insisted the couple’s relationship was beautiful in the first few months but Linn begged the country star to give him some space. An insider revealed Linn was “starting to find her a bit suffocating,” and was “being driven crazy with an endless stream of text messages at all hours.” The source contended McEntire saw red whenever he mentioned his former fiance. Gossip Cop busted the incorrect report and provided evidence of the pair looking very content with one another. The actress shared pictures of herself with Linn at CMA Awards and also home enjoying morning coffee on Instagram.
Weeks ago, the Enquirer alleged that all wasn’t well in McEntire’s relationship by reporting that the country legend was angry with Linn’s eating habits. Honestly, it sounded like the paper was reaching with this one. Still, the tabloid maintained the "Fancy" singer worried her beau was digging his own grave with a knife and fork. A source claimed McEntire desperately wanted Linn to lose at least 25 pounds and pick up a vegetarian diet. Gossip Cop wasn’t easily fooled by the tale. Before the tabloid maintained McEntire was controlling, now the paper asserted the singer “fat-shamed” her boyfriend. The magazine recycled the narrative that McEntire is a control-freak when she’s far from that.
Around the same time, Star reported Reba McEntire could risk losing Rex Linn with her controlling behavior. Again, the magazine isn’t using a very creative reason for why McEntire’s relationship with Linn was in danger. According to the tabloid, McEntire was allegedly responsible for the couple’s “first fight” because of her smothering attitude. “When Reba and Rex aren't together, she drives him crazy with calls and texts. She'd ask what he's doing and who he's doing it with and most times, he's by himself,” an insider revealed. Gossip Cop debunked the ridiculous claims, McEntire was never at risk of losing Linn. During an interview with Good Morning America, the Reba star revealed how being in love helped her music career.
Being in love really inspires me to find love songs, to find happy songs. I've always been the queen of waltzes, the queen of sad songs because I just gravitate to those kinds of songs.
However, sometimes the tabloids pull a switch and purport a different narrative. Recently, we investigated a report from OK! that alleged Reba McEntire and Rex Linn were getting married. According to the magazine, the pair got engaged a few months ago. “They had been talking about getting hitched, and during one of their walks, he suddenly got down on bended knee. Reba was blown away and tearing up when he told her she was the best thing to have to happen in his life and that he would never break her heart, knowing full well how her previous marriage ended,” an insider claimed. While we couldn't outright bust this piece, we still the report to untrustworthy. The outlet's sister-publications asserted McEntire and Linn would break up several times. Suddenly, this magazine tried to try to paint a different picture making it too hard to believe.
In short, whether McEntire married Linn is up in the air, but we can say she’s not at risk of losing him because of her “bossy” nature.
