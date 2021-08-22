Reba McEntire Pushing Boyfriend Rex Linn To Elope In Vegas, Report Says

Is Reba McEntire pressuring her boyfriend, Rex Linn, to marry her in Las Vegas? One tabloid insists the country star wants to make things official with her actor beau. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Smitten’ Reba McEntire Rushing To The Altar?

This week, the National Enquirer reports country music legend, Reba McEntire, is ready to tie the knot with her boyfriend, Rex Linn. According to the tabloid, McEntire is so eager to make things official that she and Linn are planning a Las Vegas elopement. A source tells the tabloid that McEntire is head-over-heels for Linn, but it’s her old-fashioned sensibilities that have her in a rush to the altar.

“Deep down Reba’s an old-fashioned gal. It bothers her to be so serious with a guy when they’re not officially man and wife,” the insider dishes, “That’s a big reason why she’s doing this, but she’s also crazy in love and looking to lock it down for good.” The magazine claims McEntire wants to elope in December and is already thinking about venues. “Reba’s got projects that will keep her busy until shortly before Christmas, then there’s a nice gap ahead of her concert tour in January,” the source reveals.

“She loves the idea of getting married in Las Vegas, and Rex is totally on board. Reba thinks choosing somewhere like the Little White Wedding Chapel would make for a great memory, although the Venus Garden at Caesars Palace is also a beautiful spot,” the insider muses. The insider insists McEntire isn’t going into this marriage without caution.

Since this will be McEntire’s third time down the aisle, the source confides that she’s keeping the guest list tight and inking an iron-clad prenup. “As much as Reba adores Rex there’s a need to protect herself with a prenup, but she’s anxious to make this happen and soon!” the insider exclaims.

Reba McEntire And Rex Linn Planning Las Vegas Wedding?

So, is it true McEntire and Linn are planning a quaint Las Vegas wedding? We seriously doubt it’s in the cards at the moment. While they seem extremely happy together, there’s nothing to suggest McEntire is in any rush to get married. The magazine relies solely on the word of unnamed insiders. Aside from the unverifiable accounts, the outlet offers no evidence that McEntire has any wedding plans at all.

Furthermore, the magazine paints an unlikely story. According to the report, McEntire is going to squeeze in a wedding during her tour break in December, then hit the road again straight after. Even if McEntire and Linn are planning to get married, we doubt they want to spend their first days as newlyweds apart. Besides, not a single reputable outlet is backing up the tabloid’s claims. While it’s totally possible they tie the knot in the future, we doubt this tabloid will be the first to know.

The Tabloid On Reba McEntire

To make this story even less likely, the National Enquirer has a dismal reputation when it comes to McEntire. Late last year, the tabloid reported McEntire was driving Linn crazy. Then the magazine reported McEntire was getting sick of Linn’s eating habits. The publication also alleged Linn was concerned McEntire was getting too much plastic surgery. And more recently the magazine alleged McEntire was “losing her marbles,” and then it claimed she was caught in the middle of her stepson’s divorce from Kelly Clarkson. Obviously, the Enquirer can’t be trusted when it comes to Reba McEntire.