Reba McEntire In 'Love Triangle' With New Boyfriend And Ex-Fiance?

Is Reba McEntire getting “flirty” with her former fiance, while spending time with her new beau, Rex Linn? A recent report from a tabloid claims the singer has these two men’s hearts on the line. Gossip Cop, however, is investigating the story.
According to the Globe, the “romantically overloaded” country-singer has resumed contact with her ex-boyfriend, Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo, and it’s causing McEntire to rethink her current romance with Rex Linn. Sources claim McEntire and Lasuzzo, who split in 2019, have gotten "flirty" again, and the actress is delighted to have two men in her pocket.
“As much as Reba adores Rex, she’s at the point in her life where she doesn’t want to be tied down to one guy. She’s always had to adapt and she’s getting a little tired of it. She wants to do what she wants from now on,” tattles an insider. The source further reveals the Reba star “always liked” Lasuzzo and “still has feeling for him.” The informant adds, “They were even engaged for a while and it didn’t work out for one reason or another, but they parted on good terms. She missed hearing his voice and decided to give him a call over the holidays and they’ve been in regular contact ever since.”
As for Linn, the tipster states the legendary country star calls him “to chat about anything” and with his milestone birthday coming up, McEntire’s “got something sweet planned.” The magazine elaborates the singer thinks the world of Linn but “he’s an actor and they can be self-absorbed sometimes. Skeeter always made Reba feel special.” Gossip Cop would like to question if Reba "thinks the world" of Linn why would she risk the relationship by flirting with her former partner?
Still, the insider maintains McEntire “isn’t trying to hide anything from Rex but she hasn’t exactly been an open book about it either.” To conclude the story, the informant divulges, “Truth of the matter is, she doesn’t see why she can’t have both of them in her life. But if she’s forced to choose, Rex may be in for a disappointment.”
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure if Reba McEntire is still in contact with Skeeter Lasuzzo, but when the singer confirmed the former couple’s split, she did reveal the two were still friends and did still speak. That doesn’t mean she’s outright flirting with him or doing anything to jeopardize her current romance with Rex Linn. In fact, the "Fancy" singer spent the holiday with the actor.
Because of this, Gossip Cop doesn’t think the singer is trying to juggle two men at once. Plus, the tabloids aren’t the best source for accurate information. Recently, we busted the Globe’s sister-outlet, the National Enquirer, for claiming McEntire drove Linn crazy. Not too long ago, the same paper claimed McEntire fat-shamed Linn, which Gossip Cop also dismissed.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
