Reba McEntire Getting Called Out For Excess Plastic Surgery By Boyfriend Rex Linn?

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn's relationship has earned the approval of a lot of fans, but one outlet claims that the couple isn't seeing eye-to-eye on some things. Apparently, McEntire's penchant for plastic surgery is throwing the couple off. Here's what's being said.
"Reba's Rex: Ban The Botox!" shouts the National Enquirer. The outlet reports that McEntire is quarreling with her boyfriend, Rex Linn, after he began "begging the wrinkle-free country queen to lay off the Botox." The tabloid pauses to point out that although McEntire has denied getting any sort of fillers, it says that her "fiberglass-looking face" tells a different story.
"She's been getting treatments for many years," an unnamed insider explains. "But Rex thinks she doesn't need any help with her looks!" In classic gentlemanly fashion, the snitch adds, he's fine with her natural look. "He's a very wholesome guy who never went in for the glitz and glam stuff," they conclude. "He wants Reba just the way she is!"
We've got no idea what Reba McEntire's done to earn these sorts of attacks aside from being a celebrity in a happy relationship. The couple looks totally fine, in all senses of the word. This article just seems like an excuse to rag on the iconic singer. After all, it doesn't even make sense. While we can't and won't speculate about McEntire's medical history, we can comment on the words of the tabloid and its so-called source.
Linn apparently doesn't want her to get any Botox or cosmetic procedures. They've been dating for several months, but since the outlet is dead-set on arguing that McEntire's been getting those procedures for years, how would he know what her natural look is? If he wants her just the way she is — and we assume he does because again, they look happy — then that includes whatever procedures she's been already been getting.
The Enquirer seems to delight in mocking the star and calling for the end of her relationship. It's claimed that McEntire was pestering Linn over his eating habits and driving him away with her controlling behavior. The tabloid was certain that she'd either drive him away or drive him crazy before too long, but thankfully, the two haven't even noticed the consistent attacks from the outlet as they continue to enjoy each other's company and their lives together. Whatever she does to her face or with her partner is her business, and this tabloid should learn to butt out.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
