Reba McEntire Driving New Boyfriend Rex Linn Crazy?

On the other side of the coin, this tabloid also said Parton and McEntire were feuding over a Kenny Rogers Tribute. A few months later Woman’s Day picked up where the Enquirer left off and said the feud had intensified to the point where “the country music world [would need] to take sides.” It’s worth noting that the Enquirer also said Parton may never sing again the same week that Parton released new music, so it’s safe to say it made this whole feud up too.