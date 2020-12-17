Reba McEntire Driving New Boyfriend Rex Linn Crazy?

Country music legend Reba McEntire and CSI: Miami star Rex Linn started dating in January 2020 and went public with their romance in October. One tabloid believes they may split soon though because McEntire is too clingy. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to the National Enquirer, things between McEntire and Linn were “wonderful for the first few months, but Reba is so controlling, Rex is begging her to give him some space.” Linn is “starting to find her a bit suffocating,” and is “being driven crazy with an endless stream of text messages at all hours.”
To make matters worse, McEntire “sees red whenever Rex mentions his former fiancee, Renne DeRese.” She’s jealous of his ex and doesn’t want Linn to associate with her. Linn isn’t going to break-up just yet, as he “wants to see this romance blossom, but feels he has to set some boundaries.” The article concludes by saying McEntire’s friends are “warning her to give him a little space or she may wind up driving him away.”
Other than the testimony of so-called sources, this tabloid can’t produce any hard evidence that there’s any drama between Linn and McEntire. The two made their red carpet debut last month, and McEntire said “we're both excited that he's going to be there with me.”
This tabloid has a bad track record when it comes to stories about McEntire, and it’s always very suspicious when it claims to know how her friends feel. Why would close friends tell the Enquirer about any alleged drama even if it was real? Things look positively wholesome on McEntire’s Instagram, so Gossip Cop feels comfortable busting this story.
Most of the time when McEntyre’s name is brought up in tabloids it’s usually next to Dolly Parton’s. The two have been close friends for decades, with this very tabloid saying McEntire would be in attendance at Parton’s blowout 75th birthday party. Gossip Cop did bust that story though, as a birthday party is a longshot due to COVID-19.
On the other side of the coin, this tabloid also said Parton and McEntire were feuding over a Kenny Rogers Tribute. A few months later Woman’s Day picked up where the Enquirer left off and said the feud had intensified to the point where “the country music world [would need] to take sides.” It’s worth noting that the Enquirer also said Parton may never sing again the same week that Parton released new music, so it’s safe to say it made this whole feud up too.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
