Reality Star Who Fought Wendy Williams Makes A Surprisingly Good Point After Controversial Interview

Joseline Hernandez, the star of Joseline’s Cabaret, has more to say about her tense interview with Wendy Williams. Hernandez insists that Williams was “very rude” and “disrespectful” during the Wendy Williams Show interview. The pregnant reality star also didn’t express any regret at her fiery response following the virtual chat and made a poignant remark about the changing culture of the entertainment industry.

Reality Star Doubles Down On Wendy Williams Complaints

The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Joseline Hernandez is standing behind her behavior during a particularly combative interview with talk show host Wendy Williams. In fact, the reality star is doubling down on her accusations against Williams. The interview went off the rails from the very beginning, with Hernandez immediately claiming that Williams never gave her “props” and was always “comparing” her to others.

At one point, after the Joseline’s Cabaret star had repeatedly demanded Williams give her “her flowers,” Williams tossed a bundle of flowers at the video monitor and sarcastically asked if they could move on with the rest of the interview. Hernandez also implied that Williams was more likely to target celebrities of color over white celebrities.

“When she threw the flowers at me, when she was being real disrespectful and not acknowledging the fact that when Latinas and Black women sit on her couch, she’s always going for annihilation,” Hernandez told Entertainment Tonight. A day after the disastrous interview, Hernandez claimed Williams reached out to her to try to talk to her, but she rebuffed the older woman’s efforts. “I was like, ‘I don’t want to talk to that [expletive], I’m sick of her,’” she explained.

A Bit Of Career Advice For Williams

Surprisingly, considering just how tense the interview between the two had been, the reality star had a bit of career advice for Williams. Despite acknowledging that Williams’ career was built from the star’s outspoken gossiping and sometimes controversial hot takes, Hernandez thinks this might be the time for the talk show host to make a change.

“When you’ve been in the industry for so many years, you have to reinvent yourself,” Hernandez explained, adding, “Because there comes a time when people get sick of looking at you and hearing you, so it’s time to reinvent yourself.” Hernandez has a point that Williams could possibly address and change the way she treats celebrity gossip, especially since there’s real people and sometimes real pain behind the rumors she dishes up so casually.

More News From Gossip Cop

Matthew Perry’s Appearance in ‘Friends’ Promo Has People Worried



Queen Elizabeth Naming Prince William, Kate Middleton The New Prince And Princess Of Wales?



This Natural Skincare Line Is The Time Machine In A Bottle You’ve Been Searching For



‘Desolate’ Kanye West Over 300 Pounds Without Kim Kardashian Around To Curb His ‘Gobbling’?



Report: Ben Affleck Proposed To Jennifer Lopez On Montana Trip