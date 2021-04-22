Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart on the Golden Globes red carpet Celebrities Reports Claim Harrison Ford’s Marriage To Calista Flockhart Is On The Rocks

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have turned heads since they started dating in 2002. Their 22 year age difference makes them an easy target, but it simply doesn’t bother them. The couple celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in 2020, and are raising a son together. Tabloids don’t care at all that the marriage has worked […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Chanel West Coast in a red hat, red shirt, and red sunglasses. Celebrities How Fake News Convinced Everyone That Chanel West Coast Was Transgender

Here's how fake news convinced the world to believe that Chanel West Coast was transgender and secretly Minkus from 'Boy Meets World.'

 by Deb Taylor
Jennifer Lopez, in a blue dress, poses with Alex Rodriguez, in a dark suit, on the red carpet News The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Broke Up

More details surrounding Jennifer Lopez’s decision to break up with Alex Rodriguez are being released, including who Lopez has been turning to as she deals with the fall out of her broken engagement. The couple, who got engaged in 2019, had a difficult year that proved to be fatal for their relationship in more than […]

 by Brianna Morton
Angelina Jolie, in a black dress, stands with Brad Pitt, in a black suit, in front of a white background News Angelina Jolie Cryptically Hints At Brad Pitt’s Role In Her Career Change

Angelina Jolie’s career has taken quite the turn in recent years, and the actress hinted in a recent interview that her divorce from Brad Pitt was the driving force behind the change. Jolie had been shifting her focus to directing, but after the two split in 2016, she found herself trading in directing jobs for […]

 by Brianna Morton
News

The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Broke Up

B
Brianna Morton
12:32 pm, April 22, 2021
Jennifer Lopez, in a blue dress, poses with Alex Rodriguez, in a dark suit, on the red carpet
(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

More details surrounding Jennifer Lopez’s decision to break up with Alex Rodriguez are being released, including who Lopez has been turning to as she deals with the fall out of her broken engagement. The couple, who got engaged in 2019, had a difficult year that proved to be fatal for their relationship in more than one way. 

Sources Close To Jennifer Lopez Opening Up About Split

According to sources who spoke to People, Jennifer Lopez ultimately decided to end her relationship with Alex Rodriguez because of “trust” issues that the couple were unable to overcome. Though sources denied that infidelity was the reason for the breakup, one source claimed “whether or not he has cheated doesn’t matter,” adding, “She won’t tolerate the fear of it in the air between them.” The broken trust between the two of them wasn’t the only reason for the relationship’s demise.

Like many other couples across the country and world at large, Lopez and Rodriguez found themselves spending more time than usual with each other as they quarantined together. While they “both liked spending more time together as a family,” a source explained, the two high-powered stars found it “difficult to keep that special spark when they saw each other every day.”

Although the separation has been entirely amicable, multiple sources have said that Lopez was the driving force behind the decision to split up. “She insisted on it. There are too many issues that are unresolved,” a “friend” of Lopez told People. “She has been pretty miserable and didn’t think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex.”

In the days since announcing her break up with Rodriguez, Lopez has been leaning on her ex-husband and father of her twins Marc Anthony for support. “Jennifer and Marc Anthony have a great relationship. Having Marc around while she has had to work abroad has been very comforting for Jennifer.” With such a strong support system, it’s clear that Lopez will come out of this breakup better than ever.

More News From Gossip Cop

Final ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host Lineup Includes A Fan Favorite And A Possible Permanent Host 

Luke Bryan Beaten By Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant, Lied About COVID Diagnosis To Hide It?

Queen Elizabeth Stepping Down In Wake Of Prince Philip’s Death? 

Dakota Johnson Allegedly Telling Gwyneth Paltrow ‘You’re Not My Wedding Planner!’

New Plant-Based PopSockets Are A Perfect Way To Cut Down On Plastic

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.