The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Broke Up

More details surrounding Jennifer Lopez’s decision to break up with Alex Rodriguez are being released, including who Lopez has been turning to as she deals with the fall out of her broken engagement. The couple, who got engaged in 2019, had a difficult year that proved to be fatal for their relationship in more than one way.

Sources Close To Jennifer Lopez Opening Up About Split

According to sources who spoke to People, Jennifer Lopez ultimately decided to end her relationship with Alex Rodriguez because of “trust” issues that the couple were unable to overcome. Though sources denied that infidelity was the reason for the breakup, one source claimed “whether or not he has cheated doesn’t matter,” adding, “She won’t tolerate the fear of it in the air between them.” The broken trust between the two of them wasn’t the only reason for the relationship’s demise.

Like many other couples across the country and world at large, Lopez and Rodriguez found themselves spending more time than usual with each other as they quarantined together. While they “both liked spending more time together as a family,” a source explained, the two high-powered stars found it “difficult to keep that special spark when they saw each other every day.”

Although the separation has been entirely amicable, multiple sources have said that Lopez was the driving force behind the decision to split up. “She insisted on it. There are too many issues that are unresolved,” a “friend” of Lopez told People. “She has been pretty miserable and didn’t think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex.”

In the days since announcing her break up with Rodriguez, Lopez has been leaning on her ex-husband and father of her twins Marc Anthony for support. “Jennifer and Marc Anthony have a great relationship. Having Marc around while she has had to work abroad has been very comforting for Jennifer.” With such a strong support system, it’s clear that Lopez will come out of this breakup better than ever.

More News From Gossip Cop

Final ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host Lineup Includes A Fan Favorite And A Possible Permanent Host



Luke Bryan Beaten By Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant, Lied About COVID Diagnosis To Hide It?



Queen Elizabeth Stepping Down In Wake Of Prince Philip’s Death?



Dakota Johnson Allegedly Telling Gwyneth Paltrow ‘You’re Not My Wedding Planner!’



New Plant-Based PopSockets Are A Perfect Way To Cut Down On Plastic