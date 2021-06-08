Rapper Pooh Shiesty Arrested After Alleged Club Shooting

After yet another shooting in Miami, rapper Pooh Shiesty has been arrested. This is the second rapper-involved shooting in the city in less than two weeks. According to police, the rapper got into a skirmish with security at a Miami nightclub that resulted in one man being shot in the ankle.

Memphis-Born Rapper Pooh Shiesty Arrested After Miami Club Shooting

Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Dennell Williams, Jr., was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly shot a security guard at a Miami club following an altercation. The rapper was taken into custody after being served with a warrant for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, which is a felony charge. A police report obtained by TMZ detailed the incident, which took place during a May 29 event where Williams performed.

By 4 a.m., however, the event, which boasted in ads that it featured over 100 dancers, had taken a turn for the worse. According to the police report, witnesses informed law enforcement that Williams was being escorted out of the building by security staff when a fight suddenly broke out between the rapper and security. The security manager told police that the altercation took place after a large wad of money fell out of Williams’ pants.

It’s unclear just how much money fell or why it fell, but Williams allegedly lost it and pulled out a gun. Cops were told that Williams pointed the weapon at the ground before firing a round. One security guard was struck by a bullet in his ankle and was transported to the hospital. Police were also called to the venue, but Williams was already gone by the time they arrived.

Pooh Shiesty Denies Rumor He Was Robbed Of $40,000

Shortly after the shooting, rumor began to circulate over social media that Williams had been robbed and had $40,000 taken from him. Williams took to social media to deny the rumor, writing on Instagram, “false allegations nothing never been took from me.” Somewhat ironically, Williams has his name on Instagram set to “Richest shooter,” which probably won’t play well in court.

What also likely won’t play well are Williams’ previous brushes with the law, including another shooting in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida that he was arrested in connection to. That incident, which took place in October 2020, lead to Williams being charged with a smattering of offenses, including armed robbery, aggravated assault and battery, and criminal theft. He was eventually released the same day he was arrested.

This is also the second rapper-involved shooting to take place in Miami in recent weeks. Rapper DaBaby was questioned by Miami-Dade authorities after two men were shot, though he was not the one to pull the trigger. A member of his entourage, a fellow rapper named Wisdom, and a second man whose connection to DaBaby is unclear, were arrested and charged with attempted murder. As life gets back to normal as the COVID-19 pandemic staggers to an end, these deadly incidents seem to be happening with increasing regularity.

More News From Gossip Cop

Keith Urban Demanding Nicole Kidman Avoid Working With Certain Male Actors, Stalling Her Latest Project?



Report: Sharon Osbourne’s ‘Comeback On Track’ With Networks ‘Lining Up’ For Her New Show



Former President Donald Trump Wore His Pants Backwards During Recent Speech? See The Video Here



‘Sugar Daddy’ Mel Gibson Paying To Get Gigs For Girlfriend Rosalind Ross?



8 Cheapest US Flights You Need To Book Right Now