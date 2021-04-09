Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

A black and white photo of rapper DMX performing on stage News Rapper DMX Dies A Week After Fatal Heart Attack

DMX, real name Earl Simmons, has passed away a week after suffering a heart attack due to an alleged drug overdose. The rapper’s health rapidly deteriorated over the past week, with news of his organs failing coming out just hours before his death.  DMX remained on life support in the week following his heart attack, […]

 by Brianna Morton
Celine Dion performing in a blue dress. Celebrities Celine Dion ‘Fattening Up’ To Healthy Weight?

Celine Dion just celebrated her 53rd birthday. Good for her! To mark the occasion, she of course had some birthday cake. One tabloid says she’s trying to fatten herself up after years of being too thin. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Celine Fattens Up For Healthy Return’ According to the National Enquirer, Celine Dion is trying to […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Christopher Meloni wears a white shirt and black ball cap on the red carpet News Christopher Meloni Responds To SVU Fans Gushing Over His Sexy Tushy

Christopher Meloni has made his triumphant return to Law & Order: SVU as the iconic Detective Elliot Stabler, but it’s not his acting chops that have Twitter fans worked up to a frenzy. A photo of Meloni taken while he was on the set of the long-running cop drama has people exclaiming over the actor’s […]

 by Brianna Morton
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smiling together Royals Prince Harry Wants To Be A Stay-At-Home Dad While Meghan Markle Works?

In a February story that rang, “From His Royal Highness to Mr. Mom!” one tabloid suggested that Prince Harry was keen to let wife Meghan Markle go back to work while he stayed home full time with their son, Archie. Gossip Cop explored these claims and reports back with the truth. Prince Harry On Dad […]

 by Michelle Tierney
News

Rapper DMX Dies A Week After Fatal Heart Attack

B
Brianna Morton
11:25 am, April 9, 2021
A black and white photo of rapper DMX performing on stage
(hurricanehank/Shutterstock.com)

DMX, real name Earl Simmons, has passed away a week after suffering a heart attack due to an alleged drug overdose. The rapper’s health rapidly deteriorated over the past week, with news of his organs failing coming out just hours before his death. 

DMX remained on life support in the week following his heart attack, but as his body began to shut down, it became evident that the rapper would not recover. The family released a statement via People that read, in part,

We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him,” the statement continued. The message ended with a plea to respect the family’s privacy as they grieve “the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX.”

The rapper is survived by his 15 children, four of whom he shared with his ex-wife Tashera Simmons, one with his fianceé, Desiree Lindstrom, and ten others from other relationships. His youngest child, Exodus, was born in 2016. The “Ruff Ryder’s Anthem” artist will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him up close, and those who admired his musical talents from afar.

More News From Gossip Cop

Chrissy Metz Weight Loss: How The ‘This Is Us’ Star Lost Over 100 Pounds

Prince Harry ‘Begging’ Family To Return Home?

This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021 

Report: Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Having Twins Via Surrogate

Kim Kardashian Dating CNN’s Van Jones After Divorce Filing?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.