Rapper DMX Dies A Week After Fatal Heart Attack

DMX, real name Earl Simmons, has passed away a week after suffering a heart attack due to an alleged drug overdose. The rapper’s health rapidly deteriorated over the past week, with news of his organs failing coming out just hours before his death.

DMX remained on life support in the week following his heart attack, but as his body began to shut down, it became evident that the rapper would not recover. The family released a statement via People that read, in part,

We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him,” the statement continued. The message ended with a plea to respect the family’s privacy as they grieve “the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX.”

The rapper is survived by his 15 children, four of whom he shared with his ex-wife Tashera Simmons, one with his fianceé, Desiree Lindstrom, and ten others from other relationships. His youngest child, Exodus, was born in 2016. The “Ruff Ryder’s Anthem” artist will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him up close, and those who admired his musical talents from afar.

