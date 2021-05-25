Rami Malek Tapped To Play Prince In Biopic?

Is Rami Malek portraying another rock icon? One report says he’s been cast as Prince in an upcoming biopic. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘From Queen To Prince’

According to New Idea, Malek’s Academy Award-winning performance as Freddie Mercury has led to another coveted musical role. The Mr. Robot actor is reportedly set to play the late Prince in an upcoming biopic being backed by the Purple Rain star’s sister. A source says, “Rami’s paranoid about getting typecast so it will be a big deal for him to do this after playing Freddie… but apparently, his mom is a Prince fan.”

What’s Going On?

Hollywood casting news never comes from tabloids. If someone does get cast to portray Prince, you’ll see it on sites like Deadline or The Hollywood Reporter. Casting news is controlled largely by air-tight studios that are very careful about when and how announcements get made.

With that in mind, Gossip Cop couldn’t find any news about Malek being cast as Prince. You’ll be able to see him on screens soon in the new James Bond film No Time To Die, and he’s recently been cast opposite Zoe Saldana in an upcoming David O. Russell film. Just because Malek played one rockstar doesn’t mean he’s planning to do so again.

A Prince Movie?

As for the biopic about Prince, there are actually a few in production right now. Sheila E. is making a biopic about her story with Prince. Universal has a film in the works inspired by his music, although news on that has been scarce in recent years. No one’s been officially cast to play the “Sign o’ the Times” singer yet.

The only evidence this story even has that Malek is taking the role is the bit about his mother liking Prince. Millions, if not billions, love Prince, so that’s a really flimsy narrative to go on. Since we can’t find any genuine announcement, Gossip COp can confidently debunk this story.

Other Casting Rumors

This is the same tabloid that claimed Brad Pitt cast Joey King in Bullet Train so that his son Maddox would have a chance to flirt with her. That’s just gross and not true. It also claimed Nicole Kidman would play Terri Irwin in a biopic, but that was completely made-up as well.

Gossip Cop just busted this tabloid when it claimed Ryan Reynolds would reunite with Sandra Bullock because he’d already dropped out of the project in question. Stories like this just prove that New Idea is not a good source to visit for accurate casting news. Malek is not currently set to play Prince, so this story is false.

