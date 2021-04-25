Rami Malek And Lucy Boynton’s Relationship ‘Destroyed By Fame’?

Is another Hollywood couple biting the dust thanks to the pressures of the industry? One tabloid thinks the romance between Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton is being destroyed thanks to fame. Gossip Cop has the real scoop.

Lucy Boynton Has Spotlight Jealousy With Rami Malek?

According to OK!, Malek and Boynton are heading towards a split due to their inability to share the spotlight. Apparently, after hooking up on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody in 2018, the actress was eager for her own chance to shine, and Malek opened as many doors as he could for her. Though an insider then leaks, “After Lucy landed the lead role in the upcoming biopic Faithfull, Malek suddenly found her ambition a little hard to take.” Another source mentions that, “While Lucy was thrilled to see Rami win an Oscar in 2019, she’s eager for her own shining moment and will do whatever it takes to make it happen.”

Also thrown into the story, the outlet says that Malek was spotted partying in Miami Beach with a gaggle of bikini-clad women earlier in April while Boynton was filming a miniseries, The Ipcress File in London, thus, suggesting he has too jam-packed of a schedule to prioritize her right now. Plus, he stands to appear in the new 007 movie and just joined the all-star cast of an untitled blockbuster project with Margot Robbie. “Rami and Lucy might still have a chance if they make their relationship a priority. But neither of them seems willing to do that right now,” an apparent insider adds.

Spotted Looking Chummy Together

This story appears just after a much more reliable outlet discussed recent photos of the duo that suggest they’re still going strong. Three weeks after Malek was spotted in Miami, new photos suggest their romance can survive a bout of distance. The couple was spotted in Croatia where Boynton is shooting her next project and spent time together at the Hotel Esplanade.

In addition, a reputable eyewitness told E! that while in Miami, the Mr. Robot actor was in a great mood but didn’t seem to outwardly flirt or be romantic with any of the women. The source further says that he also met some fans and was very kind to everyone. Of course the tabloids would twist his friendliness into a borderline break up situation.

What’s the real deal? In terms of Tinsel Town couples, this one’s pretty secretive. Only spotted on a few occasions, they appear to prefer privacy, and Gossip Cop totally respects this, unlike many of these salacious outlets. So, these recent photos only strengthen our take that the couple is not on the brink of breaking up.

Additionally, this particular outlet has a propensity towards falsely reporting on Hollywood couples. In 2019, OK! claimed Malek and Boynton were already looking to wed each other just months after starting to date. In May of 2020, they incorrectly reported that Keanu Reeves was engaged to Alexandra Grant and ready to tie the knot.

It also claimed Courtney Cox and Johnny McDaid tied the knot after Cox experienced an emergency plane landing with Jennifer Aniston. Apparently, the ordeal had her flying to the altar instead. Yet, they’re still not married. Gossip Cop says that at the end of the day, this publication simply can’t be relied on to tell the truth, and they likely have little insight into this or any other celebrity couples’ lives.

