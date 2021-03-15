‘Radioactive’ Kim Kardashian Can’t Find A Date?

Is Kim Kardashian too “radioactive” to find love after her split from Kanye West? One outlet reports that the mom of four has been getting the “brush-off big-time” from the A-list actors and music industry giants she’d reportedly hoped to attract. Gossip Cop looks into the report.

“Dating Pool Runs Dry For ‘Radioactive’ Kim” reads a headline out of this week’s National Enquirer. The tabloid claims that Kim Kardashian’s “bizarro” world is too much trouble for potential suitors. According to an insider, “Kim is starting to understand that from the outside looking in, dating her doesn’t look too attractive.”

In fact, the source continues, Kardashian has allegedly “been told that even one date with her could make a guy feel like he’s running away and joining the circus.” Unfortunately for Kardashian, she’s supposedly interested in A-list actor types like Chris Evans or Michael B. Jordan, but men like them “just don’t have room in their life for that kind of nightmare!”

“People automatically take shots at anyone connected to Kim, so what’s in it for a guy like Chris or Michael?” the source asks. Then there’s how Kardashian’s estranged husband, Kanye West, would react. That’s the biggest part of what makes the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star so “radioactive,” the source adds, “because chances are strong that if you date her, you’ll end up being mentioned in a Kanye West song, and who wants that.”

Kardashian’s “Chaotic Love Life” Scares Off Suitors – Source

“Besides that,” the tattler uncharitably insists, “Kim attracts crowds of lookers and most of the actors she’d like to hear from are ego-sensitive to that kind of thing.” Factor in what the tabloid refers to as Kardashian’s “chaotic love life,” and it’s no wonder Hollywood’s leading men want nothing to do with her. Since pickings are slim there, the source concludes, “Kim’s best bet is to look in the worlds of politics and law, where she’s gotten quite comfortable, for her next serious relationship.”

Gossip Cop’s Take

What is with the tabloids and their obsession with who Kim Kardashian will date next? The reality star only filed for divorce a month ago, why do these outlets feel so certain that she’s even looking to date, let alone that she’s struggling to? Kardashian has made no indication that she’s looking for the new love of her life or even something more casual. The tabloid’s supposed reasons Kardashian can’t find a date are nothing short of laughable, in any case. She’s had no trouble dating in the past, so it’s not unreasonable to believe that she’d have no troubles in the future as well.

Besides, this tabloid’s past reporting on Kim Kardashian’s relationship with her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West has been faulty, to say the least. The Enquirer claimed almost three years ago that Kardashian wanted to divorce West over his obsession with religion. Clearly, that wasn’t the biggest issue facing the couple at the time. More recently, the outlet insisted that West was planning to release “secret” tapes of the Kardashians as revenge in case Kardashian divorced him. She’s filed for divorce, but West has yet to act out in retaliation like the tabloid predicted. No wonder we find it hard to trust anything this outlet prints.

