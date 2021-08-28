Gossip Cop

 by Ariel Gordon
Celebrities

Rachel Weisz Threatening To Divorce Daniel Craig Over His Drinking?

A
Ariel Gordon
2:00 pm, August 28, 2021
Daniel Craig in a blue suit with Rachel Weisz in a red dress
(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Have Daniel Craig‘s drinking habits jeopardized his marriage to Rachel Weisz? One tabloid published a story last year insisting Craig and Weisz were on the brink of divorce. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the rumor.

Daniel Craig ‘Banging Back The Booze’?

Twelve months ago, the National Enquirer reported Rachel Weisz was “enraged” with her husband, Daniel Craig, and his excessive drinking. According to the tabloid’s inside source, Weisz even “told pals she’s ready to cut Daniel off and ordered him [to] start acting like a grown-up.” Apparently, when Weisz and Craig welcomed their daughter in 2018, Weisz became more insistent that Craig give up the booze.

But the magazine then revealed that Craig’s drinking was motivated by his fear that the next Bond film, No Time To Die, could fail. “He’s concerned it will be a flop and will leave a negative stain on his James Bond legacy,” the insider explained. But his dependency on alcohol wasn’t the only way Craig had been impacted. According to the tipster, he had “not only been hitting the sauce, [but] he’s also slacked on his workouts during the lockdown.”

Rachel Weisz ‘Enraged’ With Daniel Craig?

So, is it true Daniel Craig gave up on his workout regimen and started drinking while in lockdown? Of course not. This story was filled with unrestrained speculation without a shred of evidence to back it up. Basically, the only thing the public knows about Craig and Weisz’s relationship is that they are notoriously private. Even the name of their young daughter is still unknown to the public. With their home life so shrouded in mystery, it almost seems silly that a random “insider” would know anything about Craig’s drinking habits or workout routine.

Weisz once said of her marriage, “When you’re young, you tell your girlfriends everything. One of the great pleasures of not being an adolescent is that you don’t have to share everything. When you’re married, that door closes. The audience goes, and you’re in your own life.” It’s obvious Weisz keeps the details of her marriage to herself and likely isn’t spilling her own information to such untrustworthy people. Besides, none of the tabloid’s claims have been substantiated in the last year. As far as we can tell, Weisz and Craig’s marriage has been just fine all this time, even if No Time To Die still hasn’t come out yet.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Marriages

This is far from the first time the National Enquirer has been wrong about a celebrity’s marriage. The tabloid recently claimed Carrie Underwood was trying to save her marriage with her Las Vegas residency. Then, the outlet alleged Will and Jada Pinkett Smith were locked in a $270 million divorce battle. The magazine also claimed Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s relationship was “make-or-break” after their recent struggles. This tabloid has no insight into celebrity marriages.

