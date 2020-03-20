Rachel Weisz And Daniel Craig Have A Surprising Amount Of History

By Elyse Johnson |

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz are a beautiful couple, but it took a while for their romance to blossom. The actor is best known for playing the charismatic spy James Bond since 2006. Weisz is well-remembered for her role in the films The Mummy and its sequel. The two had worked together in the past and were both in relationships before giving their love a chance. Now, the two are married and have had their first child together. Here’s a look back into how these two love-birds became husband and wife!

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz’s Slow-Dance to Romance

Before the two British stars became well-known A-listers, they were both up-and-coming actors who got their first roles in 1992. Craig and Weisz first met during the production of Les Grandes Horizontales at London’s National Theater Studio. The plot for the play involved some tasteful nudity and sexual scenarios, which could have played a part in Craig and Weisz’s future romance. Nonetheless, the two remain friends after production concluded. They also partook in separate romances.

Daniel Craig was married to Fiona Loudon from 1992 to 1994. The former couple has a daughter together. The actor then went on to date German actress Heike Makatsch for seven years. In 2005, he dated producer Satsuki Mitchell in 2005. Craig and Mitchell were also briefly engaged before ending their relationship in 2010.

Rachel Weisz began dating filmmaker Darren Aronofsky in 2001. The two became engaged in 2005, and in 2006, Weisz gave birth to their son. In 2010, Weisz and Aronofsky announced that they had separated but still remained friends for their son.

Craig and Weisz soon reunited, this time for good

In 2010, Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz were cast as husband and wife in the film Dream House. The two began dating shortly after this and in 2011, Daniel and Rachel wed in a private ceremony. Craig revealed why he and his wife decided to maintain privacy when it came to their wedding. “We did it privately and we’ve got a lot of people to thank for that,” he said to GQ. He added, “But that was the point; we did it for private reasons because we didn’t want it [expletive] up, because that would be sharing a secret. And the whole point is that it was a secret. A secret is a secret in my mind.”

Since discreetly tying the knot, Craig and Weisz have continued to live in romantic bliss. In September 2018, Weisz gave birth to their daughter, advancing this sweet love story with a very happy new chapter!