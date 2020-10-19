Rachael Ray Shares Kitchen Organization Hacks On Drew Barrymore Show

Celebs: they're just like the rest of us (well, sort of). Take Drew Barrymore, a mother of two who is struggling to keep a tidy kitchen during a pandemic. On today's episode of her namesake CBS talk show, the actress begs Rachael Ray for advice on creating a more efficient and organized cooking space.
Ray brings tips for days. According to the domestic doyenne, it all starts with cleaning house. "You have to go through everything, top to bottom," she says. "Marie [Kondo] would agree. Read your expiration dates, clean out your fridge, your freezer, your shelves, your spices. Get rid of everything that's out of date and reorganize."
If you have extra non-perishables or pots and pans you no longer need, she suggests donating them to a local food bank, where the items will be put to good use.
A list of helpful hints is also posted on the show's website. It includes pre-prepping labor-intensive meals, keeping knives razor-sharp, and having a running list of pantry staples so that the right ingredients are always on hand.
"If you keep more control over what you have, you'll waste less money," says Ray.
Check out the rest of Ray's appearance, which includes a recipe demo, on The Drew Barrymore Show today on CBS.