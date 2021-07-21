‘Rabid’ Meghan McCain ‘Blindsided’ Her ‘The View’ Co-Hosts With On-Air Resignation?

Is it true Meghan McCain shocked her View co-hosts by announcing her impending departure on-air? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Rabid Right-Winger’ Meghan McCain Leaves Over ‘Firestorm Of Controversy’?

This week’s edition of the Globe reports that Meghan McCain is fleeing The View after a big ratings drop and constant fighting with her co-hosts. The tabloid purports the show is actually planning to steer away from political gab, and that’s the real reason McCain is packing her bags. McCain undoubtedly has a reputation for unapologetically defending her controversial political stances. The show’s reported change of tune, however, has made it clear McCain no longer serves a purpose.

An inside source tells the outlet, “Meghan is a one-trick pony,” adding, “She’s great at fighting and as the daughter of late Sen. John McCain, talking politics is in her DNA. She can make a segment about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck into something political. That’s served The View well for the past four years, but now times are changing. People want escapism when they’re watching daytime TV.”

The magazine reports The View has lost a whopping 500,00 viewers over the last year, signaling it’s time for a change. The source continues, “Viewers are sick of the fighting. The public has moved on and The View has survived because it knows when to move on too.” The tabloid then claims McCain didn’t prepare her co-hosts for the news of her departure. Instead, they learned of her plans when she announced them on-air. According to the source, the announcement was “like a final slap in the face.”

The tabloid then notes that McCain’s contract with the show covers another two years and speculates what that could mean for the nature of her departure. According to the source, “ABC begged for Meghan to stay [and] she said, ‘No — I’m done! I’m not staying anymore.’ They even offered a contributor role on ABC News, which she turned down. She’s just had enough.”

Meghan McCain Pushed Out As ‘The View’ Drops Politics?

There’s a lot to unpack here since the publication’s story is so painfully inconsistent. First, the outlet alleges McCain is ditching the show because they’re nixing political discussions. Then, it asserts she’s leaving because she can’t get along with her co-hosts. And on a final note, the tabloid ditches this narrative altogether, insisting McCain refused a job as a contributor on ABC News, even though said position would allow her to keep talking politics without having to share the screen with her View co-hosts.

First of all, The View isn’t ditching politics at all. Gossip Cop covered a similar story from the National Enquirer not long back and found it to be totally false. Despite the allegations of rating drops, political gab has always been a major appeal of the program and certainly wasn’t hurting it. The tabloid even admitted this when it tried to get a comment from the network: “The talk show’s reps insist The View will still feature cutting-edge commentary on public events and politics.” Clearly, a lack of interest in politics isn’t what’s driving McCain off the air.

On the contrary, McCain gave an explanation for her departure. She explained that the COVID pandemic and her recent pregnancy played a major role in her decision. Ultimately, she wants to settle down in DC and dedicate more time to her family. The outlet made this story much more dramatic than it needed to be. While the change may have been news to her co-hosts, it’s unlikely it came as too much of a shock given the show’s tendency to change out commentators over the years.

The Tabloid On Meghan McCain

This isn’t the first time the Globe has tried to stir the pot between the ladies on The View. Earlier this year, the outlet claimed McCain was “angering” her co-hosts with her new style. The tabloid also alleged that McCain was secretly plotting her exit from The View because she couldn’t get along with her co-stars all the way back in September. And most recently, the magazine speculated about McCain’s co-host, Whoopi Goldberg, alleging the star was “on the verge of collapse.” Obviously, the Globe isn’t a reliable source when it comes to the show or its stars, so we so no reason to believe this latest story.

