‘Quitter’ Ellen DeGeneres ‘Desperate’ To Escape ‘Hollywood Hell’?

Does Ellen DeGeneres prefer the company of apes to humans? One report says the Finding Nemo star is relying on gorillas to save her marriage and attitude. Are DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi really moving to Africa? Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Quitter Ellen Is Going Ape!’

According to the Globe, DeGeneres is desperate to get out of Hollywood and explore Africa. DeGeneres wants to leave Hollywood in every sense once Ellen ends in 2021. An insider says DeGeneres “needs a full six months off to plan her next move,” and a trip to Africa would be the perfect recovery mechanism.

DeGeneres hopes to head to the gorilla sanctuary de Rossi paid for as a birthday gift so she can get reinvigorated. A source says, “Ellen needs to spend time with the gorillas she feels so passionately about. It will help recharge her batteries and reconnect with Portia away from all the work turmoil.” DeGeneres is convinced that a trip to the sanctuary will save her marriage.

Who’s Quitting?

The title of this story calls DeGeneres a quitter, so we know from the very first word that this story is not going to be accurate. DeGeneres is firmly set on not quitting her talk show. She will continue to host the Ellen DeGeneres Show until her current contract expires in 2022.

Furthermore, the talk show is just one of many projects DeGeneres (and de Rossi for that matter) has going on. Programs like Little Ellen and Little Funny will keep DeGeneres in Hollywood for years to come.

For some reason we will never really know, tabloids have latched onto the gorilla narrative. It’s true that DeGeneres does have a sanctuary in Africa, but to say she’s planning to go there in 2022 is really claiming to know the future. Gossip Cop isn’t sure DeGeneres even knows what she and de Rossi will do once the talk show ends, so how could the Globe possibly know for sure?

Other Tall Tales

The Globe once called DeGeneres “one of the meanest people alive.” It also maintains that she smells bad and can’t stop eating. To say this coverage isn’t even-handed would be a severe understatement.

Gossip Cop debunked its previous story about DeGeneres and de Rossi renewing their vows, for that never happened. She was also never really abandoned by Hollywood given that she still regularly gets A-list guests. This gorilla story is just one of many bogus Globe stories about DeGeneres, so you can safely disregard it.

