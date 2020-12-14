Quibi Failure Pushed Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth Marriage To 'Brink Of Collapse'?

Here's The Kicker

Star frequently conflates show business happenings with celebrities personal lives. It incorrectly reported that there was trouble between Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas due to Deep Water reshoots. The tabloid claimed that Jennifer Aniston's mental health was at risk due to her work on The Morning Show. It even tried to use the 2010 film Knight and Day as a way to stir up romantic drama between Gal Gadot and Tom Cruise. The outlet has a clear misunderstanding of both the industry and its members, and this attempt at hopping on the Quibi hate train is just another weak shot at tricking readers.