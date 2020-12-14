Quibi Failure Pushed Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth Marriage To 'Brink Of Collapse'?

Jim Toth moved from being a high-power agent to one of the many big names to join the now-defunct Quibi, and one insider report says that its collapse has hit him and his wife, Reese Witherspoon, hard. Given the streaming service's rapid decline and implosion, it's not surprising to hear that even its biggest partners felt the ripples. Here's what's going on.
"Rocked by the failure of her husband's much-hyped venture," Star declares, the actress is now questioning whether or not she should stay with her husband in the article titled "Reese & Jim: Marriage On The Brink!" According to the magazine, Toth convinced his wife that quitting his job as a Hollywood agent to "helm the new streaming service" was the right call.
"He felt confident that he would bring home millions," an insider reveals. However, the outlet notes, "he lost much more." The multi-billion dollar company collapsed after less than a year, "and Jim and Reese's marriage is in danger of doing the same." With quarantine and unemployment now threatening their livelihood, the couple reportedly aren't in a good place. "Tensions are at an all-time high between them," the tipster shares, adding
They're fighting so much, it's hard for them even to be in the same room together, and people close to them are saying that their marriage is on the brink of collapse.
"Jim had gotten Reese excited about the company, and she'd given it her whole backing, so its failure hit them both incredibly hard, financially and emotionally," a separate insider claims. "There was talk they were in trouble before it all happened, and now all their issues are coming home to roost."
There are multiple errors in this report. For one, Toth didn't helm the company. He served as head of content acquisition and talent, while Jeffrey Katzenberg was the founder and Meg Whitman was CEO. For two, Star has misconstrued Toth and Witherspoon's financials before in another bogus rumor about Quibi affecting their relationship. As we pointed out then, Witherspoon's career hasn't faltered whatsoever and there's no sign of financial woes from the couple — Witherspoon got a nice payday out of it in fact. Social media posts reveal a totally happy couple.
We have no idea what the tabloid is basing the idea of Quibi's failure costing Toth cash on, but a single failed venture won't be the end of his otherwise highly successful career. Of course, the facts never got in the way of a good tabloid narrative. The National Enquirer has run its own story about how Witherspoon and Toth must be struggling after Quibi's downfall, and unsurprisingly, there were no elements of truth there either.
Star frequently conflates show business happenings with celebrities personal lives. It incorrectly reported that there was trouble between Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas due to Deep Water reshoots. The tabloid claimed that Jennifer Aniston's mental health was at risk due to her work on The Morning Show. It even tried to use the 2010 film Knight and Day as a way to stir up romantic drama between Gal Gadot and Tom Cruise. The outlet has a clear misunderstanding of both the industry and its members, and this attempt at hopping on the Quibi hate train is just another weak shot at tricking readers.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
