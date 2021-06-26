A List Of Questionable 2021 Fashion Choices From Celebs

We’re glad that 2021 actually has public events that people can attend. Heck, we’re happy to just leave the house. But just because we had a year of sweatpants doesn’t mean it’s time to swing the pendulum to the other extreme and get fashion crazy. We’re only halfway through the year, and these celebs have already made some questionable fashion choices.

Harry Styles Has Us Confused

The Watermelon Sugar singer has taken a lot of fashion risks in his career, so he’s bound to make a mistake every once in a while. At this year’s Grammys, Styles wore a yellow and black plaid Gucci jacket and paired it with a mismatched plaid sweater vest and brown velvet pants. He accessorized with pale yellow loafers and a purple boa, making it all one big confusing ensemble. But it’s okay, Harry, we all make mistakes.

Megan Fox In Mugler

Megan Fox walked the red carpet with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly at the Billboard Music Awards, where he was nominated for Top Rock Artist, Top Rock Album and Top Rock Song. The Jennifer’s Body star wore a design from Mugler that left nothing to the imagination. And since we are here, can we talk about Machine Gun Kelly’s black tongue…?

Noah Cyrus And Couture Gone Wrong

Miley Cyrus’ sister Noah took her elaborate Schiaparelli gown right off the runway, and it didn’t go well. The draped fabric alongside the skirt and the scoop neckline weren’t our favorites to begin with, but that dramatic frozen cape is what made this a no for us.

Haim Got It Wrong, Too

While their music is spectacular, these outfit choices weren’t. When Haim walked the red carpet at the Grammys, they all wore wrinkled periwinkle designs from Prada. From a circle cut-out long sleeve to an awkward shirt and pants combo, these looks just didn’t work. The bags are cute, though!

Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk In The New Denim Trend

The Mugler brand makes the list again, this time in the new denim trend known as “thong jeans.” Models Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk modeled these jeans from designer Casey Cadwallader at the Mugler show this spring. The brand calls them “spiral jeans,” and they feature strategically placed lycra panels to create the illusion of a denim thong. To be honest, it’s just not working for us.

Celeste Waite And Her Interesting Clutch

Celeste was a nominee in the Best Original Song category at this year’s Oscars, and she selected a custom Gucci gown for the event. While the outfit itself wasn’t bad, her crazy clutch purse in the shape of an anatomically correct human heart was just not it.

Doja Cat’s Big Fashion Miss At The Grammys

We’re not sure what Doja Cat was thinking when she chose this custom creation from Roberto Cavalli. This hot mess of a dress features long sleeves, black leather details down the wide-open bodice and an insane lime green feathered skirt. Yikes.

Kristin Wiig’s Oddly Placed Bows

We wanted to love Kristin Wiig’s mint green Prada mini dress from this year’s Golden Globes. The look started off strong with the embellished neckline, but those oddly placed bows ruined everything. How about we just remove them?

Not every fashion choice can be a good one. But, these celebs might just want to take a second look in the mirror—or get a second and third opinion—before hitting the red carpet next time.

