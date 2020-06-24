Queen Elizabeth's Reign 'Effectively Over'?

But the tabloid has been pushing this theory since long before the outbreak began – just because it’s been given a new coat of paint doesn’t make it any more true. Back in 2018, we busted the magazine for the exact same claim, with Queen Elizabeth allegedly deciding Prince William would be a better monarch than Prince Charles would. Just the week before, the queen had called on the territories within the British Commonwealth to name Prince Charles as the organization’s next leader, which they did. Queen Elizabeth has made it perfectly clear that she has faith in her son’s abilities as the next king of England.