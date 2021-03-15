Queen Elizabeth Wants Prince Charles Out Of The Line Of Succession

Has Queen Elizabeth kicked Prince Charles out of the line of succession? One tabloid claims he’s being cast aside in the aftermath of the Prince Harry interview. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘What Did Charles Do?!’

According to Woman’s Day, the royal family was rocked after Prince Harry revealed that Prince Charles stopped taking his phone calls. A source said, “it would have been hard for Harry to make this claim so publicly, but obviously he’d had enough.” The source added “it seems Charles washed his hands of his own son and grandson when the going got tough.’

For Queen Elizabeth, this lack of parenting is a red flag that he shouldn’t rule the nation. An insider said “she worries that Charles may not be up to being at the helm, like Prince William,” and she could ask her son to remove himself from the line of succession. Prince Charles, a source said, is “in a state of despair… which could suggest he’s facing reality.”

There Is Some Real Drama

This is a rare tabloid story that actually treats Prince Harry and Meghan Markle like human beings. Prince Harry did open up about Prince Charles not taking his calls for a period of time, as we learned just how strained their relationship became. Prince Charles has kept a tight-lip since the interview aired, but his Instagram recently honored Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Has No Say In Succession

Gossip Cop encounters this narrative so frequently that we could bust it in our sleep. Queen Elizabeth does not have the authority to change the line of succession. The rules of succession are determined by Parliament, and changing the rules is a great deal more complicated than simply asking someone to step aside. Since there are no legitimate reports about Parliament covering to change the rules, this story must be made-up.

Other Bogus Stories

This is the same tabloid that claimed Princess Anne was fighting Prince Charles for the throne. She has nothing to fight for, as the rules are set in stone. Woman’s Day already reported that Prince Charles was secretly crowned king. The royal family isn’t exactly known for lowkey coronation ceremonies, so Gossip Cop busted that story as well.

A few months ago, this tabloid claimed Prince Charles was “kicked out of the palace” over negative reception toward The Crown. This tabloid clearly just enjoys stories about Prince Charles being booted out of the family, but there is simply no truth to them. Prince Charles is still in line to be the king, so this story is completely false.

