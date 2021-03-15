Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

side by side photos of Pat Sajak in a tuxedo and Adam Levine in a suit News Pat Sajak Getting Replaced, Adam Levine’s Divorce, And This Weekend’s Gossip

The 63rd Grammys may have happened this weekend, but that was far from the only thing people were talking about when it comes to the entertainment industry. Gossip Cop investigated a number of celebrity rumors and stories, too. Here’s what you might have missed. Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo Divorcing After ‘Rough Patch’? While their relationship […]

 by Griffin Matis
screenshot of Miley Cyrus in the Angels Like You video News Miley Cyrus Posts Topless Video To Prove She’s Ready For Summer

Miley Cyrus, like so many of us, looks ready to move on from what’s felt like the longest winter ever. The singer shared an Instagram story this weekend featuring her with only black bikini bottoms and a hat on while getting some sun by the pool. With a white trucker cap and black bikini, Cyrus […]

 by Griffin Matis
Queen Elizabeth on the right, walking down a hall with Prince Charles Royals Queen Elizabeth Wants Prince Charles Out Of The Line Of Succession

Has Queen Elizabeth kicked Prince Charles out of the line of succession? One tabloid claims he’s being cast aside in the aftermath of the Prince Harry interview. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘What Did Charles Do?!’ According to Woman’s Day, the royal family was rocked after Prince Harry revealed that Prince Charles stopped taking his phone calls. […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz at the 10th Annual Thirst Gala. Celebrities Everything You Need To Know About Austin McBroom And The ACE Family

How did the Ace Family become so famous? Learn all about Austin McBroom, Catherine Paiz, and their lucrative YouTube empire.

 by Jane Andrews
Royals

Queen Elizabeth Wants Prince Charles Out Of The Line Of Succession

M
Matthew Radulski
11:00 am, March 15, 2021
Queen Elizabeth on the right, walking down a hall with Prince Charles
(Getty Images)

Has Queen Elizabeth kicked Prince Charles out of the line of succession? One tabloid claims he’s being cast aside in the aftermath of the Prince Harry interview. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘What Did Charles Do?!’

According to Woman’s Day, the royal family was rocked after Prince Harry revealed that Prince Charles stopped taking his phone calls. A source said, “it would have been hard for Harry to make this claim so publicly, but obviously he’d had enough.” The source added “it seems Charles washed his hands of his own son and grandson when the going got tough.’

For Queen Elizabeth, this lack of parenting is a red flag that he shouldn’t rule the nation. An insider said “she worries that Charles may not be up to being at the helm, like Prince William,” and she could ask her son to remove himself from the line of succession. Prince Charles, a source said, is “in a state of despair… which could suggest he’s facing reality.”

There Is Some Real Drama

This is a rare tabloid story that actually treats Prince Harry and Meghan Markle like human beings. Prince Harry did open up about Prince Charles not taking his calls for a period of time, as we learned just how strained their relationship became. Prince Charles has kept a tight-lip since the interview aired, but his Instagram recently honored Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Has No Say In Succession

Gossip Cop encounters this narrative so frequently that we could bust it in our sleep. Queen Elizabeth does not have the authority to change the line of succession. The rules of succession are determined by Parliament, and changing the rules is a great deal more complicated than simply asking someone to step aside. Since there are no legitimate reports about Parliament covering to change the rules, this story must be made-up.

Other Bogus Stories

This is the same tabloid that claimed Princess Anne was fighting Prince Charles for the throne. She has nothing to fight for, as the rules are set in stone. Woman’s Day already reported that Prince Charles was secretly crowned king. The royal family isn’t exactly known for lowkey coronation ceremonies, so Gossip Cop busted that story as well.

A few months ago, this tabloid claimed Prince Charles was “kicked out of the palace” over negative reception toward The Crown. This tabloid clearly just enjoys stories about Prince Charles being booted out of the family, but there is simply no truth to them. Prince Charles is still in line to be the king, so this story is completely false.

More News From Gossip Cop

Lori Loughlin’s Post-Prison Life, Divorcing Husband, Destroyed Financially?

Tubby’ Tom Selleck ‘Smashing The Scales’ At Almost 300 Pounds?

James Brolin Threatening To Leave Barbra Steisand Over Her Dogs?

Who Is Lily From AT&T? All About Milana Vayntrub

‘Property Brothers’ Lawsuit Reveals How Much It Cost Homeowners To Appear On The Show

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.