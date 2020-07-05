Queen Elizabeth Suspects Meghan Markle And Camilla Parker Bowles Are Jewel Thieves?

All royal family members serve as frequent targets for phony tabloid stories, but Parker Bowles and especially Markle take the brunt of the abuse. In May, the magazine alleged that the Duchess of Cornwall was fighting with Kate Middleton “for the throne,” because Queen Elizabeth was supposedly considering replacing Prince Charles and Parker Bowles with Prince William and Middleton as her chosen successors to the roles of King and Queen. As Gossip Cop has pointed out a million time before and will likely do so a million times again, even if Queen Elizabeth doesn’t like her son and daughter-in-law (which isn’t true), she can’t just decide to name Prince William her heir apparent instead. That role is set in place by parliamentary law.