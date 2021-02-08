Queen Elizabeth Stripping Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Of Titles So They Can't 'Cash In' On Them?

The tabloid calls the Sussexes trying to make money “shameful” and notes that Queen Elizabeth “has already kicked her favorite son Prince Andrew out of the family for his disgraceful relationship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.” The Globe then claims that Markle has purposefully “isolated” Prince Harry “from his family and former life” and has left him “scrambling to make deals to support his high-living family.” The article concludes by saying, “If the queen strips them of their titles in March… he’ll be up a California creek without a paddle."