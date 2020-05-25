Queen Elizabeth Stepping Down Permanently As Queen Amid Coronavirus Pandemic?

This idea that the queen is on the verge of stepping down is well-worn ground for the gossip media. Almost every week, it seems we are busting one tabloid or another making the same claim. The coronavirus pandemic has only increased the bogus allegations. In March, we debunked a phony story in OK!’s sister publication In Touch for purporting that Queen Elizabeth was stepping down due to the pandemic and naming Prince William and Kate Middleton king and queen. Obviously that story wasn’t true, as Gossip Cop has explained that she doesn’t have a power to name the next king. Oh, and she’s not stepping down either.