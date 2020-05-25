Queen Elizabeth Stepping Down Permanently As Queen Amid Coronavirus Pandemic?

Queen Elizabeth II has a had a very tough last few months, but is she ready to retire because of them? A new tabloid report claims she might be. Gossip Cop looked into the matter.
An article in the new OK! says that there are “whispers” that the queen may be stepping down permanently after a report earlier this month announced she would be canceling her public appearances until the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. A so-called “insider” says, “There's a lot of talk that the queen is going to step down for good. She’s dedicated a lifetime of service to the crown, and while it’s a huge decision, she’s ready to hand the reins over to the next generation.”
The unreliable outlet does something almost unheard of in tabloids lately — it purports that Prince Charles will take her place on the throne. Most of the time, when a tabloid claims that she is stepping down, which happens a lot, the outlets make a further claim that Prince William will be “named” king by Queen Elizabeth. In this latest bogus report, the magazine doesn’t go that far. The supposed insider says, “The queen adores her grandson, but feels Charles is equally willing to lead the monarchy, and perfectly willing.”
The tabloid is correct about one thing: It’s unquestionably been a trying time for the 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth. Her second-oldest son, Prince Andrew, has stepped down as a working member of the family due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Charles fell ill with Covid-19 and went into quarantine in Scotland, and of course, her grandson Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, also stepped down as senior members of The Firm.
While all that is true, you can be sure that the steadfast queen is not going to resign or retire. Queen Elizabeth has been resolute her whole life. From serving in the military as a jeep mechanic in World War II to her “annus horribilis” or “horrible year” in 1992 when three of her four children saw their marriage collapse, the queen has always put duty to country first. There is nothing to suggest this is anything different.
The tabloid is wrong about everything else, as well. She’s not going to retire and she legally cannot name her successor. Prince Charles is the heir apparent, and the only way that changes is if he dies before her or the British Parliament changes the laws regarding succession, which it won’t.
This idea that the queen is on the verge of stepping down is well-worn ground for the gossip media. Almost every week, it seems we are busting one tabloid or another making the same claim. The coronavirus pandemic has only increased the bogus allegations. In March, we debunked a phony story in OK!’s sister publication In Touch for purporting that Queen Elizabeth was stepping down due to the pandemic and naming Prince William and Kate Middleton king and queen. Obviously that story wasn’t true, as Gossip Cop has explained that she doesn’t have a power to name the next king. Oh, and she’s not stepping down either.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.