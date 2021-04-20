Queen Elizabeth Stepping Down In Wake Of Prince Philip’s Death?

With the death of Prince Philip last weekend, one outlet is reporting that Queen Elizabeth is going to abide by his dying wish that she step down and allow Prince Charles to rule in her stead. Gossip Cop investigates what’s going on here.

Queen Elizabeth Ready To Retire

“Philip’s Dying Wish For ‘Regent’ Charles” reads the dramatic headline over a story in Woman’s Day this week. According to the outlet, Prince Charles and his father had a heartfelt discussion last month when the Duke of Edinburgh was in the hospital with heart problems. Part of the discussion, according to a source, was the future of the monarchy and Prince Charles’ role within it. Buckingham Palace, the source says, is prepping for a grief-stricken Queen Elizabeth to step down sometime after her 95th birthday, which is coming up this week.

After stepping down, Prince Charles would rule as Prince Regent, not King. “She was never keen on it, but life without Prince Philip has changed her perspective on things,” the source tells the publication. The palace insider adds, “There will be discussions around Charles stepping up as her regent.” While the tabloid concedes the queen returned to work just four days after the death of her husband of 47 years, “insiders” say those around her will put forth a “more concerted effort to ensure she has more support.”

Who Will Rule?

Anything is possible, but Queen Elizabeth stepping down in any way is about as likely as Tottenham winning the Premier League. This is a trope that Gossip Cop busts all the time. Woman’s Day is guilty of it often. About a year ago, we debunked a story claiming that Princess Anne “took” the crown from Prince Charles. Obviously, that never happened, nor could it, as the line of succession is determined by Parliament, not by anyone in the royal family.

In a similarly bogus report, Woman’s Day reported in December that the queen was ready to name Prince William king. This is yet another common phony narrative this and other tabloids push to sell magazines. Gossip Cop debunked the report, as will continue to do in the weeks and months ahead, as we’re sure we’ll see more of them after the death of Prince Philip. In the end, like we said, anything is possible, but Queen Elizabeth has said she will never step down, and for now, we are taking her word for it.

