Queen Elizabeth Sending Prince Charles To Rehab?

What's Going On

While the narrative is indeed shocking, it's a little thin on evidence. With COVID still being a very real threat, there's minimal staff for the royals, so we're not exactly confident in a loose-lipped and unknown "source" is one of those still working with Prince Charles on a daily basis. The only other proof offered is the fact that the 72-year-old has been seen drinking before. By that logic, pretty much every member of the royal family — or even any celebrity, or many regular adults, really — should be on the cusp of being sent to rehab.