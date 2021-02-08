Queen Elizabeth Sending Prince Charles To Rehab?

Prince Charles may be next in line for the throne, but that doesn't mean he's exempt from Queen Elizabeth's wishes. One magazine says that the queen is threatening her son with a stint in rehab because of his drinking. Here's what's we know.
The Globe says that he's "so hooked on the sauce he starts the day guzzling a powerful gin martini with breakfast!" According to the outlet, Prince Charles' staff and friends are worried enough to start planning an intervention over it. "Charles' booze consumption has been off the charts for years, but drinking first thing in the morning with his breakfast is a new low," an unnamed insider says.
"He and Camilla used to enjoy mimosas or sometimes a Sauvignon Blanc as a late-morning beverage. Now it's a triple measure of gin shaken into one of his favorite martinis and served along with his muesli or bacon and eggs. Charles laughs off suggestions he has a booze issue, but one look at his bloodshot face tells the story," they explain. The outlet says that Prince Charles tries to disguise the early drinks as taste tests for his line of gin, but apparently, no one believes the excuse.
"One or two sips and his troubles melt away — and he's ready to face the day," the source adds. The magazine also points to the fact that the Duke of Cornwall and his wife "have been regularly spotted drinking on their travels and enjoyed guzzling mojitos" when they visited Cuba as further proof that the royal has a problem. "Their drinking has alarmed the queen and his family. They may both be thrown into rehab if they don't nip it now!"
While the narrative is indeed shocking, it's a little thin on evidence. With COVID still being a very real threat, there's minimal staff for the royals, so we're not exactly confident in a loose-lipped and unknown "source" is one of those still working with Prince Charles on a daily basis. The only other proof offered is the fact that the 72-year-old has been seen drinking before. By that logic, pretty much every member of the royal family — or even any celebrity, or many regular adults, really — should be on the cusp of being sent to rehab.
And it's more than a bit rude to say that Prince Charles' flushed complexion is in any way a sign of alcoholism. That's just how his body works and has worked for years. There are photos of him looking just as red after being in public for hours without any alcohol in sight. It's not like the Globe needs any evidence to publish outlandish claims about the Prince of Wales anyhow. The tabloid has previously reported that Queen Elizabeth had demanded her son divorce Camilla Parker Bowles in a story that obviously hasn't come true.
It's also the same outlet that's behind several shocking conspiracy theories about Prince Charles, claiming that he somehow killed Princess Diana, that Prince Harry isn't his son, and that he was lying about his sexuality. None of those were true, much like how this latest one seems to be nothing but fiction.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
