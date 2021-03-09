Queen Elizabeth Responds To Racism Accusations From Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Interview

Queen Elizabeth II has finally responded to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the short message released by Buckingham Palace, the Queen also acknowledged the couple’s claims of racism, which she called “concerning.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Lob Racism Accusations At Royal Family

Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey during their interview that there had been “concerns and conversations” about how dark her son, Archie’s, skin would be when he was born. Prince Harry, who had been privy to those conversations and apparently later informed his wife of the comments, confirmed the claims, though he refused to say who had made the comments.

Queen Elizabeth Responds

Now, days after the interview aired, Buckingham Palace released a statement from the queen. “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the message began, “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning.”

The open letter then acknowledged that, “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.” In conclusion, the message reiterated that “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

The carefully worded statement walked a thin line between supporting Prince Harry and Markle without completely confirming everything the couple claimed. Though the tabloids often claim that the relationship between the renegade royals and the rest of the British royal family is strained beyond relief, there may yet be hope for a reconciliation for them.

