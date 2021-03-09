Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

screenshot of Olivia Jade Giannulli pointing at the camera in a TikTok video News Olivia Jade Mocks Commenter After College Admissions Scandal Question

While Mossimo Giannulli is honing his tough guy image while behind bars, his daughter Olivia Jade is sharpening her sarcasm skills on TikTok. After receiving a snarky comment, she fired back with a clever clapback. A remarkably unclever commenter made a potent error when they left a message on one of the influencer’s TikTok posts, […]

 by Griffin Matis
Queen Elizabeth wears a blue sweater vest as she greets a crowd News Queen Elizabeth Responds To Racism Accusations From Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Interview

Queen Elizabeth II has finally responded to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the short message released by Buckingham Palace, the Queen also acknowledged the couple’s claims of racism, which she called “concerning.”  Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Lob Racism Accusations At Royal Family Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey during their […]

 by Brianna Morton
George and Amal Clooney smiling together Baby Buzz George Clooney Hoping To ‘Save Marriage’ By Having Another Child?

The tabloids are always claiming that George and Amal Clooney are having marital problems. One rumor that has been thrown around by the outlets is that the spouses were trying to fix their problems by having another set of twins. Gossip Cop has gathered a few stories we’ve investigated that included this storyline. George And […]

 by Elyse Johnson
Julia Rose taking a selfie in a pink crop top Celebrities Who Is Julia Rose? All About Jake Paul’s Prankster Ex-Girlfriend

Details on Jake Paul's ex-girlfriend, Shagmag founder and 'Hollyboob' pranktser Julia Rose.

 by Deb Taylor
News

Queen Elizabeth Responds To Racism Accusations From Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Interview

B
Brianna Morton
12:42 pm, March 9, 2021
Queen Elizabeth wears a blue sweater vest as she greets a crowd
(Anna Jurkovska/Shutterstock.com)

Queen Elizabeth II has finally responded to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the short message released by Buckingham Palace, the Queen also acknowledged the couple’s claims of racism, which she called “concerning.” 

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Lob Racism Accusations At Royal Family

Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey during their interview that there had been “concerns and conversations” about how dark her son, Archie’s, skin would be when he was born. Prince Harry, who had been privy to those conversations and apparently later informed his wife of the comments, confirmed the claims, though he refused to say who had made the comments. 

Queen Elizabeth Responds

Now, days after the interview aired, Buckingham Palace released a statement from the queen. “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the message began, “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning.” 

The open letter then acknowledged that, “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.” In conclusion, the message reiterated that “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.” 

The carefully worded statement walked a thin line between supporting Prince Harry and Markle without completely confirming everything the couple claimed. Though the tabloids often claim that the relationship between the renegade royals and the rest of the British royal family is strained beyond relief, there may yet be hope for a reconciliation for them.

More News From Gossip Cop

Julia Roberts’ Husband ‘Glad’ Actress Wants Trial Separation? 

Jennifer Lopez Pregnant With ‘Miracle Baby’? 

Olivia Munn Shares Her ‘Spiciest’ Braless Photo For Friend’s B-Day

‘Glee’ Curse: The Beloved Show’s Most Tragic Moments

Kim Kardashian Dating Again, Throwing ‘Divorce Party,’ And Seeking Full Custody After Split With Kanye West?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.