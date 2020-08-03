Queen Elizabeth Put "Hit" On Ghislaine Maxwell To Protect Prince Andrew, British Monarchy?

Let’s be real for a minute. The British monarchy does not rule over anything. They are merely figureheads for the U.K., practically the country’s mascots. Prince Andrew’s connections to Jeffrey Epstein have already cast The Firm in a negative light, so if the family is supposedly willing to kill Maxwell to prevent her from testifying against him, why wouldn’t they have already done so? Also, the outlet even acknowledges at the end that Maxwell could potentially reveal the secrets of a lot of other powerful people, so couldn't these people be the ones threatening Maxwell's life, if her life is indeed being threatened?