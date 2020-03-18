Queen Elizabeth Banished Prince Harry, Meghan Markle For Six Months?

By Brianna Morton |

Did Queen Elizabeth banish Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, from Britain for six months? That’s what a tabloid reported back in November of last year. Gossip Cop chose to wait to report on this story until more details emerged, and now we have enough information to make a judgement.

The Globe claimed in November 2019 that Queen Elizabeth banished Prince Harry and Markle from Britain for six months due to them “bad-mouthing” the royal family. Citing the couple’s interviews in the documentary Harry And Meghan: An African Journey, the tabloid claimed the queen was furious with the younger couple for putting the royal family in a bad light. “The family is clear that if there are issues to be discussed, they will be discussed behind closed doors,” a suspicious source told the outlet.

Meghan Markle, in particular, has earned the queen’s ire, according to a “royal insider” who spoke with the publication. The so-called “insider” claims that the Duchess of Sussex constant search for publicity are obvious and unappreciated. “Everything Meghan does — even her claims of hating the media — seems like a stunt geared to attract publicity,” snitched the source.

This isn’t the sort of publicity that the queen thinks is appropriate, the source contends. “The queen is sick of Meghan’s constantly shining a light on the royal family — mostly a bad light,” they added. “The former Suits actress has worn out her welcome with her desperate chase for media attention,” the tabloid reads, “and she and Harry are now temporarily exiled.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are used to this

Gossip Cop has looked into this matter and determined there is no truth to it. Rather than bad-mouth the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were actually far more critical of British media and tabloids in particular. “I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum,” Prince Harry said in the documentary, referencing the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana, who was hounded by paparazzi for years and eventually died in 1997 after her driver tried to evade photographers in Paris.

Prince Harry did acknowledge that he and older brother Prince William don’t always get along, but that’s par for the course when it comes to brothers, whether they’re royal or not. “Inevitably stuff happens, but we’re brothers, we will always be brothers,” he said in the interview. “We are certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him and I know he will always be there for me.” Despite their differences, and the fact that they can’t spend as much time together anymore, Prince Harry still insisted that he loved his brother “dearly.” That doesn’t sound like he was bad-mouthing his own family.

Beyond those obvious inconsistencies, there’s the matter of the ridiculous nature of the so-called “banishment.” Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex came to Britain for Endeavour Fund Awards, the Commonwealth Day Service, and the Mountbatten Music Festival earlier this month. Doing the math, it has only been about four months since the couple’s “banishment” from Great Britain, much shorter than the six month banishment the tabloid reported. It doesn’t look like it stuck, probably because it never existed.

Tabloids are constantly pitting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle against Queen Elizabeth. Star reported in December that Queen Elizabeth was kicking Prince Harry and Markle out of the royal family for missing Christmas. That story was as false as this one is and Gossip Cop had no trouble debunking the rumor.