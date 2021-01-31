Queen Elizabeth 'Near Death' And 'Bypassing' Prince Charles In Favor Of Prince William?

365 days ago one tabloid said Prince William and Prince Charles were in a “bitter war for the throne” as Queen Elizabeth laid on her deathbed. Since a year offers plenty of time for such a war to conclude, Gossip Cop is looking back on that story to see how it panned out.
The cover of the National Enquirer read “queen near-death” just as Prince Charles and Prince William were fighting over who would be king. A “high-level palace courtier” said, “Charles knows his mother wants to bypass him and make William the next king, but he is fighting tooth and nail." The sudden exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “just fired up his determination to make sure HE succeeds the queen and no one else." Despite his father’s fury, Prince William “has no intention of stepping aside,” throwing the “palace into chaos and crisis.”
Gossip Cop busted this story at the time by pointing out, as we’ve done too many times to count, that Prince William has no say in who will be king. The rules of succession are outlined by parliament, not the royal family, and the rules say as clear as crystal that Prince Charles will be king. Queen Elizabeth has as much power to “name” a successor as the National Enquirer, which is to say none at all.
This story looked preposterous at the time and only looks worse as time goes on. Queen Elizabeth was not dying and is still very much alive and in charge, and no war between father-and-son ever took place. COVID-19 meant it was a trying year for the royal family, but the line of succession is the same as it ever was.
This was hardly the first time the tabloid ran a story about Queen Elizabeth dying and it wouldn’t be the last. A few months later in April, it ran a cover story with the headline “dying queen has months to live.” Months later she’s still with us, so obviously this tabloid should not be trusted when it runs royal stories.
If it’s not writing trashy stories about the queen, then the Enquirer is running trashy stories about Prince William. Back in June, it said he was going blind, which is something you’d expect other more legitimate sources to report, yet this story was never mentioned again. It invented a vague cancer scare to capitalize on Prince William’s COVID-19 diagnosis, only to once again never mention it again. Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Charles are all doing fine and nobody’s going to war with anyone else.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Report: Portia de Rossi In A 'Fury' Over Ellen DeGeneres' Ex
Caitlyn Jenner, Sophia Hutchins Getting Married? What We Know
Now We Know Why Michael Strahan Hasn’t Been On ‘Good Morning America’
YNW Melly: Everything You Need To Know About The Rapper’s Double Murder Case