Queen Elizabeth Planning To Retire In Four Months?

Regardless, Gossip Cop continued to stress that Queen Elizabeth II will not retire. The only British royal that has officially stepped down from his duties is her husband, Prince Phillip. Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle have stepped down as senior members of the family as well,though it remains to be seen what exactly that means in the coming months and years. The queen has handed off some responsibilities to other members of the royal family, she still handles most principal obligations. In fact, this very rumor was addressed last year, when a spokesperson for Prince Charles told People: