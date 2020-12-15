Queen Elizabeth Planning To Retire In Four Months?

Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-ruling British monarch, having ruled the 16 commonwealth realms for over 60 years. Last year, as she approached her 68th year on the throne, it was suggested by several British tabloids that the queen would be stepping down when she turned 95. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor at the time. But, now that the queen’s birthday is months away, we’re taking a look back at the account.
In 2019, Queen Elizabeth II was subjected to gossip that she would be relinquishing the throne. Several tabloids have purported due to the queen’s age or deteriorating health, the British ruler was preparing to name her son, Prince Charles, as regent. Though Prince Charles is the heir-apparent, Gossip Cop has clarified the queen has no plans to retire anytime soon.
In addition to the incorrect stories about her retirement, Queen Elizabeth II faced some turmoil in her family. Her second son, Prince Andrew, was reportedly involved in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, and recently it was revealed the Duke of York stayed at Epstein's mansion. Though the duke has denied these allegations, it was reported by People, that Her Majesty leaned on her eldest son and grandson, Prince William for counsel. This has further fueled speculation the queen looked to withdraw from her royal duties.
Regardless, Gossip Cop continued to stress that Queen Elizabeth II will not retire. The only British royal that has officially stepped down from his duties is her husband, Prince Phillip. Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle have stepped down as senior members of the family as well,though it remains to be seen what exactly that means in the coming months and years. The queen has handed off some responsibilities to other members of the royal family, she still handles most principal obligations. In fact, this very rumor was addressed last year, when a spokesperson for Prince Charles told People:
There are no plans for any change in arrangements at the age of 95 — or any other age.
There’s also the glaring point that it’s been an entire year since all of these stories came out and it’s apparent the queen isn’t going anywhere. Another example of this was last October when Woman’s Day alleged Kate Middleton would take over the throne. Gossip Cop busted the phony report after we once again explained the Head of the Commonwealth doesn’t have the authority to change the line of succession.
Recently, Us Weekly contended Queen Elizabeth II would choose who would be next in line for the throne after she stepped down. Again, as we’ve stated several times, Prince Charles is next in line to become king. The only way that would change if he were to unexpectedly pass away or abdicated the throne.
More examples of these bogus reports can be found in a rumor roundup Gossip Cop did not too long ago about the queen prematurely retiring.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Report: Barbra Streisand 'Blindsided' By Divorce Papers
Dolly Parton Reacts To Melissa Villasenor's 'SNL' Impression Of Her
Julia Roberts Dumped By Husband Via Text Message?
Sharon Osbourne's 'Diva' Behavior Getting Her Fired From 'The Talk'?
Who is Tom Selleck’s Daughter? All About Hannah Margaret Selleck